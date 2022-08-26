There are times that I wish I had pursued photography as at least a hobby, perhaps even a side hustle.
I can hold my own when it comes to taking photos for our newspaper. I’m no Enid News & Eagle Chief Photographer Billy Hefton, but I think my photos are somewhat decent.
What I’m actually most interested in is astrophotography, the imaging and processing of objects in the night sky. Becoming a real, bona fide astrophotographer will set you back some thousands of dollars, and currently I have no interest in pursuing that aspect of it.
So right now it’s just me and my iPhone 13 mini.
While I can’t get exquisite photos of the cosmos, I am genuinely surprised by how the camera on the newest iPhone brings out the stars and planets in the night sky.
I was met by one particular surprise recently. Late last Thursday I was taking photos of random parts of the sky, when I decided to get one of Pegasus and then Andromeda. I took a photo of the middle part of Andromeda. Seasoned backyard astronomers know that the Andromeda Galaxy lies above the middle star of the topmost arm of the constellation. So, I thought it would be cool if I happened to get something. If not, that would be cool, too.
After getting the photo, upon examining it, I noticed a tiny smudge around a dot that was right where the Andromeda Galaxy was supposed to be.
Success!
I was not able to see the Andromeda Galaxy with the naked eye — at least not directly. I kept thinking I could see it out of the corner of my eye whenever I looked just to the side of the spot.
Finding the galaxy in a telescope has always been a little difficult for me, because it doesn’t actually look like a galaxy — more like a bright light with perhaps a little bit (and I mean a very small amount) of smudginess surrounding it.
So it was a real treat to get my first photo of the galaxy, even though it was very small and nothing fantastic. Sometimes you just point and shoot and good things happen.
Hey, who needs all that fancy equipment, right?
Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer at the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Check out his podcast on Anchor/Spotify.
