What were your plans for this Easter? Think about it.
This year has been a different kind of Easter season. With almost all church functions canceled, we had to celebrate a different way. I really missed the Good Friday service with communion. We were not able to present our beautiful Easter cantata that we had worked so hard on.
The closeness of people is out of the question but we still celebrate the sacrifice that our Lord made for us to have salvation. We can still read the Easter story over and over and be grateful for the life Christ gave for me and us.
Not this year, but as far back as I can remember we always had Easter picnics. Before my grandparents died, we went to their house. We saw all the cousins and played with them — exploring Grandpa’s barn and all the outdoor stuff. Then we would come inside and play in the attic and upstairs in the old farm house with all its nooks and crannies and hiding places. We played dress-up with wonderful old hats and clothes and accessories. Those were fun times.
We all brought food and had a lavish picnic. If the weather was cold, we served it in the house. If it was warm and comfortable, we served the meal and ate it outside. With everybody bringing their special dishes, there was always great food to enjoy.
We did a lot of visiting back then so we got to see and talk with all our aunts and uncles and cousins that we saw only about twice a year at Easter and Thanksgiving. Always the aunts would say, “My, how you have grown.” They were right, we had changed quite a bit since they last saw us. But back then, we thought the remark was so silly and ridiculous. I do it now, and the nieces and nephews probably think the same thing and roll their eyes toward heaven.
Following that delicious meal, the aunts and mothers and grandmas would clean up the kitchen and all the dishes, while the men relaxed on the front porch. Some of the older ones would hide Easter eggs for all the kids to hunt. The eggs were chicken eggs — or “banty” eggs — or turkey eggs that we had dyed ourselves and decorated with crayons or wax before dipping to the desired color in dye that we had bought or made ourselves from food coloring. Those eggs were always just beautiful, and we each had a special egg. The day after Easter we enjoyed many egg sandwiches and/or deviled eggs.
When I was a kid, I never heard of a prize egg or plastic eggs with money or trinkets inside. We were just happy to find any egg, even though they were our own hand-dyed, homemade eggs.
All the big people made sure every child found some eggs. There was no recognition of those who found the most or the biggest or the smallest. Everyone was pleased with any they found. If someone got more, they always shared with those who never found many. Some of us were probably too excited to look carefully.
While we hunted eggs, Grandpa got out the live chickens that were given to us each year. The chickens were colored ... so different from the yellow chicks we were used to in the brooder house. We were taught early how to hold them and lift them and be gentle.
Getting colored, live Easter chicks was such a thrill back then. We carefully cared for them until they could be turned out with the other chicks their own size and they became part of the flock. We lost track of them when they feathered out and were not colored anymore. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what happened to them then, but when we were kids we gave it no thought. If we had known we would have been devastated.
On Easter Sunday, the Easter bunny always came early and left eggs in the nests we had prepared the evening before of fresh, green grass in the front yard. We gathered the candy eggs and some we dyed ourselves in our Easter baskets. We got up early so the dogs would not beat us to them.
Of course, on Easter, we always went to church like we did each and every Sunday. Usually there were a few people we hardly knew — much like it is today when the church pews are full to overflowing to celebrate the resurrection of Christ. I believe it is better to go once or twice a year than to never go at all. I should not be judgmental.
As I said earlier, this was a different kind of Easter. We were still safely in our houses or if in a crowd of no more than 10, we wore a face covering and washed our hands every time we turned around. It was for our safety and because this is all so new to all of us. What better time to count our blessings, being grateful for our families safe, food to eat and a comfortable place to sleep and stay busy. Talking on the phone has replaced visits in person but they are certainly better than they were back in 1917, when the awful flu visited my father’s family. They did not have doctors or close relatives to care for them. We really do have a lot to be thankful for. Praise God! Pray! Celebrate our Christian faith that will bring us through this trying time.
This cookie will become one of your favorite Easter traditions. It is great anytime but can be decorated especially for Easter too.
Thumb Print Cookies
1/2 cup butter, softened
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 egg, separated
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup flour
pinch salt
3/4 cup finely chopped nuts
jam, dried fruit or candy for filling
Mix shortening, sugar, egg yolk and vanilla. Stir in flour and salt which have been sifted together. Roll into one inch balls. Dip into slightly beaten egg white. Roll in nuts. Place on cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for five minutes. Remove from oven. Quickly press thumb gently on top of each cookie. Return to oven and bake eight minutes longer. Then place a bit of chopped candied fruit, jam or candy in each thumb print. Cool. Now for an Easter twist to these cookies. Make the dough the same, except roll them in green coconut instead of nuts. Place a few M&M’s or jelly beans in the thumb print to make a bunny nest.
