“‘There are other things to fear, Monsieur,’ Villefort said, ‘apart from death, old age and madness. For example, apoplexy, that lightning bolt which strikes you down without destroying you, yet after which all is finished. You are still yourself, but you are no longer yourself: from a near-angel like Ariel you have become a dull mass which, like Caliban, is close to the beasts. As I said, in human language, this is quite simply called an apoplexy or stroke.’” ~ “The Count of Monte Cristo,” by Alexandre Dumas, 1844
When I was growing up in small-town Oklahoma, I must have paid attention to things far better than I ever realized.
In fact, I always thought I was fairly oblivious to events, conversations and parental correcting while growing up.
I know, I know, there are more than a few out there who can conclude I’ve never grown up, and there is a grain of truth there. I don’t act my age sometimes, and my mind certainly “thinks” I’m still 25, even though my body ofttimes cunningly corrects that same notion.
And remember, I’m the same guy my mom said she had to give a whipping to every day when I was 5.
It occurred to me, as some still aren’t capable of getting out of their (and our) own way in inoculating against COVID and putting it behind us historically, we eventually may call the latest pandemic by another name.
Of course, we are in the age of COVID now, and it’s still killing people as you read this. And some still are acting like it’s 1950, and nothing is wrong.
I was re-acquainting myself with my decades-long family genealogy quest this week, looking back over old death records I have accumulated on ancestors.
On one line, usually penned in some near-illegible scrawl from a doctor, is “cause of death.”
Words like apoplexy and ague pop off a few of those death certificates. Another stated, “all broke down and wore out from the war.”
That last one was for my great-great-grandpa Oliver Jackson Christy, a Hunt County, Texas, sorghum farmer who fought from 1862 until the surrender in 1865 with a Confederate calvary regiment during the Civil War — and died at age 36 in 1877.
There are medical terms we no longer use — as I murkily remember from my youth — that still crop up today, at least when we read from history and the words from correspondence of noted Americans.
I remember and found maladies like flux, ague, apoplexy and the grippe.
Now, I clearly remember and heard Grandma Christy, Great Aunt Pauline and Great-Granny Ginny use them almost routinely on our regular family visits.
If I heard the word apoplexy once from these three relatives from my formative years, I heard them 100 times. You see, apoplexy is one of those English language words that has several meanings. It’s what makes language sometimes difficult for some as to what the writer or person who conveyed a certain word actually meant to convey.
What did they really mean?
I can’t get into someone else’s head as to what they actually meant, and it’s even more difficult when it’s in a language foreign to English. That’s why scholars over the years can’t ascertain exactly what someone meant to say from a historical context or perspective.
I wasn’t there when the Gospel of Luke was recorded anymore than any of you. None of us were there when George Washington penned his farewell address, or Lincoln spoke at the cemetery at Gettysburg, in his famous address.
Maybe they meant something slightly different than what was remembered.
I can’t hear inflection in a voice, implied meaning in a penned idea, and that makes history sometimes fluid and imprecise.
Now, I researched as best I could about archaic medical words we don’t use in today’s society. We no longer use terms for a malady like I previously penned — ague, the grippe, apoplexy, flux. Heck, we barely even use the word malady anymore, which I think in years to come will go the way of the previous four terms.
Flux is an abnormal discharge of blood or other matter from or within the body — see dysentery. OK, I will let your mind fill in the blank here.
Ague basically is a high fever or shivering fit. The grippe is an old-fashioned term for the flu — influenza.
My favorite is apoplexy. Medically it is an archaic term for unconsciousness or incapacity resulting from a cerebral hemorrhage or stroke.
For my family elders, apoplexy was their term for an incapacity or speechlessness caused by extreme anger — quite possibly over something I had said or done in my younger years.
As I think back, it’s entirely possible.
Ok, I think it’s time to go get my COVID booster and an inoculation against the grippe.
