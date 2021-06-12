“The difference between the almost right word and the right word is the difference between the lightning bug and the lightning.” ~ Mark Twain
I thought this is a clever quote from perhaps this nation’s finest author.
I’m always intrigued and in awe of writers who almost effortlessly spin their stories with the perfect word, the perfect phrase — that keep you reading line after line and fills your head with images that sometimes last a lifetime.
While our family almost always is our closest unit from the time we are born until we die, we also are tied together by where we are born, who we make friends with and who we learn from in our lives.
Yet, for me, none of these things is any stronger than language — how we talk, how we choose our words often without even thinking.
Yet, how we choose to talk can be paramount in how we are perceived, how we are accepted or not accepted in society.
You’ll note I made a distinction between how we use language, and how we choose to use language.
I don’t talk — conversational Oklahoman — the same way I write or talk when the setting calls for being more formal in choosing words.
Whether we want to admit it or not, we judge others on how they talk — on their use of words.
And it got me to thinking, why does our language have certain words or phrases that just seem to have come out of nowhere?
I heard the word “dibs” on a commercial the other day, and it just jumped out at me.
Where on earth did this word come from and why do we use it?
The word “dibs” means the right to share or choose something first.
According the Merriam-Webster, “dibs” is a term derived from an old children’s game called dibstones.
It’s an obsolete form of the verb dib, meaning to dab or to pat.
It seems for a fisherman, “to dib” meant to fish by letting the bait bob and dip lightly in the water.
OK, I’ve done that and seen that, although it’s been many a year since I’ve gone fishing.
My bad.
Then there are words that I’ve written about in the past like “gruntled.”
It’s the opposite of a word we probably often use or think to ourselves: disgruntled.
You can’t be disgruntled unless you know the meaning of the word gruntled, which means pleased or satisfied.
I’ve been gruntled many times in my life and didn’t even realize it.
Of course, I don’t use it in conversational English since it sounds too much like bathroom humor.
Which brings me to several words we use in conversational English we probably don’t even realize we are uttering.
A co-worker asked me this week why is the bathroom, the water closet, the toilet, the crapper, the potty — call it what you will and there are dozens of slang terms for it — many times called the John?
I was stumped.
Now, from the time I could remember anything — usually the day I started first grade — my dad called the bathroom “the head.”
Every.
Single.
Time.
Now finding the origin of using the word John for the bathroom toilet wasn’t easy, and in fact, it’s one of our many descriptive words than is not easily explained.
Purportedly, the term John comes from Sir John Harrington, an Englishman who may or may not have invented the first modern toilet.
It’s something that kind of just happened, and some wag somewhere along the way in England attributed the term to Sir John.
Now the term crapper is much easier to explain.
Toilets in England — remember, we used to be an English colony lo those many years ago — at the time were predominately made by the company Thomas Crapper & Co. Ltd., with the company name appearing on each toilet they sold.
Soldiers, it seems, took to calling toilets “the Crapper” and that slang term came with them to America.
Funny how words and language spring from the oddest of sources.
As for my dad and quite possibly hundreds of thousands of U.S. Navy and British sailors over the years, they called the toilet “the head.”
Why, I ask?
This one quite literally makes sense.
At the front of a sailing ship in the Navy — or simply the small “n” navies from their inception — was a carved wooden figure or bust fitted on the bow of the ship.
Since the wind was always blowing from the rear of the ship to the front to furl the sails, the “head” of the ship was the best place for sailors to relieve themselves.
So, when shipmates went to the toilet, they went to the head.
Language is strange. It is unique and singular to a people.
Nothing like a little bathroom history over your morning cup of coffee.
