It is that most special time of year, when we alternate between standing in long lines to return unwanted Christmas gifts, figuring out what to do with yet another fruitcake and stepping on dry needles falling from our rapidly deteriorating Yuletide tree.
It also is the time we reflect on the year about to fade into history and look ahead to the one taking its place.
We were glad to see 2020 go, thinking it would take all the headaches of the global pandemic with it.
Yeah. Right.
So here we sit, with another New Year’s Eve just ahead of us, dealing not only with the pandemic but a highly contagious strain of the virus designated by the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet, derived from the Phoenician letter ayin.
Not that you needed to know that, but perhaps it will help take your mind off the fact the virus is still around and thanks to Omicron has become even more contagious.
Unfortunately we may be dealing with COVID-19 for the foreseeable future, especially since many remain unvaccinated, thus giving the virus more chances to infect people, and thus more opportunities to mutate.
The year that will end at midnight Friday was dominated by the virus, despite the fact most people are sick to death of it.
Speaking of death, to date the virus has claimed the lives of more than 806,000 Americans and more than 12,000 Oklahomans. Also to date, roughly 52.6 percent of Oklahomans are fully vaccinated, far below the goal of 70 percent.
Thus we will continue to learn far more about the Greek alphabet than we will ever need to know.
In 2021 many Americans began venturing out of their pandemic lockdown; going to restaurants, attending live theater, concerts and sporting events; and returning to the roads and the skies. Omicron is threatening to forestall that tentative return to something vaguely resembling normal, however.
But COVID-19 wasn’t the only story of 2021. There was the Jan. 6 insurrection, the greatest assault on the American experiment since the Civil War.
The year 2021 was marked by supply chain issues and a labor market that saw people opting out of the working world rather than settling for low pay and long hours.
It was the year America’s longest war finally ended in chaos and shame. And now our old foe Russia has troops massed on the border with Ukraine, menacing a fellow member of the NATO alliance and threatening to draw us into another shooting war.
In sports it was the year of an emphasis on mental health, a push led by tennis star Naomi Osaka and top gymnast Simone Biles. Oh and once again it was the year of Tom Brady, who looks determined and fit enough to become the first 50-year-old to play quarterback in the NFL.
It was the year New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo drew widespread praise for his handling of the pandemic in his state, then lost his job when several women came forward accusing him of inappropriate sexual behavior.
It was a year marked by rapidly rising inflation and soaring gas prices. It was the year well-heeled tourists began taking flights into space, for a hefty price.
The year 2021 was marked by fires, floods, hurricanes and tornadoes, which scientists say are the result of the ever-warming climate.
It was the year a new president took over and promptly ran smack dab into a deeply divided legislative branch that threatens to deep six his goals to “Build Back Better.”
It was the year of mass shootings (470 as of October) and school shootings (29 as of late November).
But on the positive side, 2021 was a year of generosity, selfless service and kindness, though often good deeds go under-publicized.
In Enid it was the year of the tallest, fresh-cut Christmas tree this side of Pluto. Unfortunately it also was a year of fierce winds that buffeted the tree and left it looking much the worse for wear.
This also is the time of year for making resolutions, most of which are quickly forgotten. So I am going to forego my usual resolutions about losing weight and getting in better shape. Those are fine goals, of course, but difficult to reach. A much easier resolution to keep is to smile more, to be kind to others even if they aren’t kind to us, to look for opportunities to help others in big and little ways and to always maintain a positive attitude.
For instance, I am positive I will fail to lose weight and get in better shape in 2022.
Happy New Year.
