It was bound to happen. It was just a matter of time.
On some TV news show or another I heard one of the commentators make reference to “1/6.”
1/6. January 6, in today’s disaster shorthand, the month and day are all that is required, the year is unnecessary. After all, when referring to 9/11, the fact it occurred in 2001 is ignored, or at least goes unspoken.
1/6, of course, refers to January 6 of this year, when the U.S. Capitol came under siege by an unruly mob bent on subverting the Constitutional duties of the United States Congress, not to mention inflicting wanton destruction, violence and death.
Had the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor occurred a few decades later it might have come to be referred to simply as 12/7. But even the Oklahoma City bombing, which took place in 1995, has not seen its date truncated to 4/19.
The Brits have 7/7, when in 2005 four coordinated suicide attacks targeting London’s transport system, killed 52 and injured more than 700.
And now those of us in the former colonies have 9/11 and 1/6.
January 6 has become top of mind in the past several days because of Congress’ attempt to form a bipartisan commission to study the events of that terrible day, the goal being to get some answers that will help prevent such a travesty from happening again.
But some people in power, it seems, don’t want to know. They either don’t want to know the answers, or at least think they already have them.
The House passed a bill creating a 1/6 commission earlier this week, but the measure will likely not survive its trip through the Senate.
The bill would form a 20-member body consisting of 10 Republicans and 10 Democrats, with the chairman to be picked jointly by the speaker of the House and the Senate majority leader. This is one area where the 1/6 commission would differ from the 9/11 commission, whose chairman was chosen by the president.
The 9/11 commission was primarily formed to protect the United States from foreign terrorism, while the mission statement of the would-be 1/6 commission states, “To investigate and report upon the facts and causes relating to the January 6, 2021, domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol complex.”
But not everyone sees the events of that day in exactly that light. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-GA, says the folks who smashed and trashed and bashed their way into the Capitol that day were merely over-enthusiastic sightseers.
“You know, if you didn’t know the TV footage was a video from January 6, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit.”
I have toured the Capitol, but I guess I was simply unprepared. I had a camera with me, I left my zip ties, bear spray, pipe, baseball bat and stun gun at home.
One of Clyde’s colleagues, Rep. Paul Gosar, R-AZ, recently called those who were tiptoeing through the shards of democracy, not to mention broken glass, scattered on the floor of the Capitol rotunda, “peaceful patriots.” We can debate the patriotism of these people, whom I think of as traitors, but any definition of the word “peaceful” I have found does not include any reference to punching, hitting, smashing, choking or any other violent act that became part and parcel of the events of 1/6.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called the proposed commission “slanted and unbalanced.” How can a body made up of 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans be unbalanced?
House minority leader Kevin McCarthy said he couldn’t support the 1/6 commission because it wouldn’t probe unrelated “political violence,” attributed to the left. The 1/6 commission, like its 9/11 counterpart, would have a narrow focus, the events of that day.
The implication seems to be that many in the GOP do not want to know what happened that day, or don’t want to drag it back into the harsh light of day, where all those “Trump 2020” flags are seen being wielded as weapons, not as banners of peaceful protest.
Of course it couldn’t be that GOP lawmakers would vote to kill the commission because the former president, the party’s puppet master, was sitting in the background threatening, cajoling and wheedling as he works to reassert his control over the party of Abraham Lincoln?
Nah, of course not.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News & Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.