Can I get an 'amen'?

Okie-dokey, here we go again.
I heard an expression the other day that I had not heard since I was kid — and I think it was from either my mom or my Grandma Christy.
It was someone saying another person was “full of beans.”
Yep, I’m pretty sure it was my mom. Her family wasn’t from the South — from Texas and Virginia like my dad’s side. You can bet your bottom dollar more colorful sayings come from the South than the North.
Well maybe not, as I think back. My mom’s side of the family came from Pennsylvania and Kansas and Indian country from up north along the Canadian border.
She used the “full of beans” expression a lot. And, we had a lot of beans when I was a kid — ham and beans, with cornbread — of course. It was my dad’s favorite meal from as far back as I can remember. They served beans every Sunday in the Navy while my dad was in service at the end of World War II. I think he even said they served them at breakfast a few times.
I found the phrase “full of beans” as my mom meant it, originated in Europe in the 1300s. Apparently, horses were fed beans grown solely for fodder. After feeding the horse, an owner often would notice that the animal became energetic and lively. Voila!
I always (and still do) have a lot of energy, and thus my mom would always say I was full of beans. Shoot, I thought my mom saying I was full of beans meant I was full of bull and was talking without thinking.
I learned something new today!
I discovered a quite new expression a few years back from former co-worker Jeff Mullin, when he referred in his column to being “on tenterhooks.” That was a new one for me and had me running to the dictionary for a definition.
Being on tenterhooks means waiting nervously for something to happen. A tenterhook was a sharp hook used to fasten cloth to a tenter, a frame on which cloth is stretched, like a tent, or for drying to prevent shrinkage. This one also seems to have come from the 14th century.
Speaking of centuries, while I’m here, it always confused me to no end that the 1300s are the 14th century, and in 2020, we are in the 21st century.
I know, I know. A lot of things in our lives don’t make sense. Kind of like this column.
Another great expression I heard recently on one of my favorite Netflix shows — “Peaky Blinders” — was being “up the Swanee.” This one is one of those that really caught my curious ear.
Being “up the Swanee,” or “down the Swanee,” as used in Great Britain, was to be in trouble or knackered. In the use from “Peaky Blinders,” one Shelby brother was telling another his wife was pregnant.
Not sure she would feel like she was “up the Swanee,” but there it is, just the same. The Swanee was apparently referring to the Suwannee River in the Southeast U.S., and referenced from the famous folk song “Swanee River.”
Someone getting “40 winks” is another really colloquial saying that makes no sense, but is still used today.
A wink is a quite short bit of time, so getting 40 winks would add up to be a very short nap. I can relate to that. I can get a short nap — a couple minutes — with my eyes open and watching a show on TV. Nowadays, I get a nudge in the ribs when my 40 winks comes calling.
Here’s a good one — nowadays. That comes from Middle English, that sometimes gibberish period of English that evolved into our current English language. Nowadays used to be the Middle English “adays.”
A phrase coming from this period in history — England — was a “baker’s dozen.” The term came about from medieval legislation — the Assize of Bread and Ale of 1262. During this time, bakers of bread had a reputation for selling underweight loaves, so government at the time legislated the placing of standardized weight for bread. It made sure bakers didn’t sell underweight bread. To make sure they complied with the law, bakers started giving an extra piece of bread away with every loaf they baked. Thus, in today’s world, a 13th loaf of bread given away with every dozen loaves is a “baker’s dozen.”
Now, if candy bar makers would just do the same, today’s meager bars might once again be as robust as they were when I was a kid. Or, that small vending machine bag of chips would have as much quantity of snack as it does air.
Do I hear an “amen”?
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog
