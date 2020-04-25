While COVID-19 has taken over the lives of every American — whether we want it to or not — it was not hard for me to look back on other periods in American history that were equally devastating to this nation.
While other economic and social upheavals have been interspersed throughout American history, I’m sure there are those who think our latest economic downturn and battle with a major pestilence is more overwhelming than any we’ve faced as a nation.
Of course, that’s still in question. Then again, it’s hard to put ourselves in the shoes of Americans in other centuries, in other decades as to what they lived through, fought through, died through.
Reading about it just isn’t remotely the same.
I listened to my dad and my grandparents talk about the Great Depression and all that entailed, all that they endured.
But, I didn’t live it. And “aye, there’s the rub,” as Shakespeare so eloquently penned in “Hamlet.”
World War II steeled Americans to war and sacrifice — lives and economically.
Today, we are not a nation that knows sacrifice. It is very new to most of us.
Some 26 million Americans have lost their jobs as of Friday, and just 12.8 million were unemployed at the height of the Great Depression in 1933, so there is that. Of course, we have a considerably larger population now, and we actually have safety nets for most Americans that didn’t exist in 1933.
But, think of a another time in American history, and a different social, deadly, economy-ruining and belief-changing time in American history that may have been our worst of times, with a nod to Charles Dickens.
This poignant letter from a Confederate soldier was found at americancivilwar.com, and tends to make this column’s point.
American Civil War soldiers often described battles or their travails when writing home, which basically was all they had as far as communicating with far-off loved ones.
Most wrote of their daily existence, and of a great, often profound — in a simple way — desire to not be in that war. It was a war than very nearly destroyed the United States of America.
This letter was from John Sweet, a soldier in the 9th Tennessee Infantry, writing to his parents in November 1863, from the siege lines that overlooked the Union troops at Chattanooga, Tenn.
The soldier has writing skills above what most soldiers had at the time, and it was from the heart.
“We have just returned from a trip into East Tenn where we got big amounts of everything to eat and everything we eat is so good to me as I had been starved out so long on some bread & beef, all that we got while we were here besieging Chattanooga. up there we got sweet and Irish potatoes, chickens, molassas (sic), wheat bread and everything that was good for a poor soldier. Oh, how I do wish that I could be at home now, for it is getting late in the evening and I have had nothing to eat since breakfast and no telling when we will get rations for our rations are out, since we left our ration wagons behind in coming here to this place, for I know you have all had a good & plentiful dinner. I know you will say poor John, but this is only a chapter in military service which we often read, but I am content and will be more so when we get rations. The independence of the bounty is what I want and I am I am willing to suffer for something to eat many, many days if it will only send me to my dear parents, a full and independent boy. The enemy still holds their position in Chattanooga and our lines drawn up close around the place. We are now on the top of Lookout Mountain overlooking the town. We have a fine view of our entire line and also of theirs. It is said that we can see into five different states from our position. It is very cold up here, as cold as it is where you are in mid-winter. You must excuse this exceedingly bad letter as I have written in great haste. My love to you and all. Write when you can and a long letter as I am very anxious to hear from you.”
His message was simple, yet had historical references to what his regiment was doing at that point in the war.
He didn’t know it at the time, but he and his fellow Confederates were about to meet with a stinging, overwhelming defeat at the hands of Union troops.
I can’t put myself in his shoes, nor can most of you.
We only see what we see in light of today’s events.
How will we — how have we — reacted to COVID-19?
Are we facing another Great Depression?
