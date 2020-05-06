As a man thinketh ...

What are you thinking about? Think about it.
When we were kids our parents and teachers would say, “A penny for your thoughts.”
Sometimes those thoughts were worth much more than a penny, but most of the time our thoughts were way out in outer space and almost beyond our reach.
I was taught to think. I spent many an hour sitting on the well curbing going over and over in my mind something I had done or hadn’t done. Mother sent me to “think about it” many times. It is still a habit of mine and I encourage others to do the same.
We are what we think we are. We do what our minds direct us to do. We become what we think we will be. We should never let negative thinking consume our minds and thus control us.
We all know that only by much searching and mining are gold and diamonds obtained. That simply means we have to dig deep with a purpose to find the good stuff. It takes more than mere surface scratching. I can look back and know that everything I have that is worthwhile was fraught with searching and thinking.
Our minds may be compared to a garden that we tend and plant to produce flowers or vegetables. If we neglect our gardens, weeds grow up and take over. If we neglect our minds, they are taken over by stuff that crowd out the good thoughts. Sometimes when I am temporarily exposed to some of the clutter and trash on our televisions, I wonder why we don’t spend our time looking at beauty and listening to good music instead of letting the “weeds” take over. I immediately change the television station or turn it off. I don’t want my mind to be full of ugly, violent trash. Good thoughts bear good fruit. Bad thoughts bear bad fruit. What are you harvesting?
Most people are eager to improve their circumstances, but are unwilling to improve themselves. We cannot always control our circumstances, but we can control our reaction to them, although we don’t always do it consciously.
We create what our minds tell us to. Good thoughts and actions can never produce bad results. Nothing can come from planting corn, but corn. Nothing from weeds but weeds. We understand this law in the natural world, but few of us understand it in the mental world. We cannot choose our circumstances, but we can choose our thoughts and attitudes, so indirectly shape our own circumstances.
Our bodies obey what our minds tell them to do. Clean thoughts make clean habits. A sour face does not come by chance; it is made by sour thoughts. The same can also be said for a happy face and laugh lines. When we have lived right, age is calm, peaceful and softly mellowed. We need to focus on our faith and not our failures.
I truly believe that at least 50% of the wonderful results at exercise sessions are due to the attitude of the lovely people who work there and not just from the exercises.
It is such a cheerful place and the other people are so upbeat and happy and their minds are set on feeling better. It is a sunny place to work out. Until thought is linked with purpose, there is no action.
Nearly every project (including losing weight) starts with conceiving it in our minds, then believing, then achieving. Things start in our minds first. Once we have a picture established in our minds and a plan, the rest is easier — not necessarily easy but easier. All we have to do is carry it through. If we continue to do what we’ve always done, we will continue to be what we’ve always been. Think about that.
I am sure it took a lot of thought before my ancestors came to this barren country to make a home and raise a family. Once their minds were made up, they never looked back. They just kept on with their plan. Times were not easy and it took a lot of determination, but they stuck it out to make life easier for our generations. They could only rise, conquer and achieve by lifting up their thoughts. There can be no progress without sacrifice, self-control and resolution.
I cannot imagine how Jim’s ancestors thought things through, when they made the decision to come to America from Scotland. To desire is to obtain. To aspire is to achieve. They dreamed lofty dreams. The dreams may not all have come true, but at least they were in America, which was first and foremost in their minds. They worked in the coal mines of Maryland, which was no picnic, but to them it was the American dream ... their dream.
Calmness of mind is one of the jewels of wisdom. It is the result of long and patient efforts in self-control. From my parents and grandparents, teachers and siblings I have learned that only as thoughts are controlled, can we grow and be what we want to be. Oh, how thankful I am that I spent those long sessions on the well curb thinking and planning and contemplating life.
I hate to admit it, but when I was a kid I had a flaring temper. When things did not go my way, I slammed doors. Once I broke the window out of our back door by slamming it in a fit of rage. I no longer do that at all and have learned to control my emotions mostly because Mother said instead of slamming doors, close those doors to my anger and open a new door to happiness and kindness. Sure works for me!
I have been asked to repeat my recipe for chili. It is so easy to make and seems to taste better the next day or so. I call it Peggy’s Simple Chili, but someone called it “Simple Peggy’s Chili.” Whatever ... .
Chili
1 pound lean hamburger
1/2 onion, chopped
1/3 cup chopped green peppers
1 garlic clove
1 can Ranch Style beans
1 can diced tomatoes
1/2 to one package chili seasoning (I use Williams)
salt to taste
Cook hamburger until pink is gone. Add onions, garlic and peppers and cook until onions are transparent and peppers tender. Add beans, tomatoes and seasonings. Add salt to taste.
If you like it real hot, add more chili powder. This is a basic recipe and can easily be increased to feed a large group.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food For Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
