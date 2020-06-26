Are you right where you need to be?

There’s a 1999 country song by Gary Allan titled “Right Where I Need To Be” with lyrics that describe a man trying to decide what his priorities are between work and home. He finally settles on his wife being more important than a job promotion.
I bring this to your attention not because I’m advocating which to choose, but rather encouraging you to decide where your priorities lie and choose to settle there. Chances are that’s right where you need to be.
I didn’t ask to be unemployed nor did I ask for the stress that accompanied it.
However, it has become crystal clear that I’m right where I need to be at this moment in time.
As I’ve mentioned before, I am a go-getter. Being patient and waiting on the Lord are not my strong suits.
The past six weeks have been quite the learning curve in the aforementioned lesson!
As I am waiting, past teachings from Scripture have risen to the surface, reminding me of God’s greatness and goodness toward me.
Singer-songwriter John Waller penned a song used in the “Fireproof” film called “While I’m Waiting,” and it reflects how to wisely use your time while you wait on the Lord.
Waller mentioned it could be painful and it may not be easy, but faithfully waiting has merit: “I will move ahead, bold and confident/Taking every step in obedience/While I’m waiting/I will serve You/While I’m waiting/I will worship/While I’m waiting/I will not faint/I’ll be running the race/Even while I wait.”
The Bible defines what we can do while we are waiting as per Waller’s song:
• Be bold and confident — Joshua 1:9 and Deuteronomy 31:6 speak about being bold and confident because the Lord is with you wherever you go and He will not leave nor forsake you.
• Walk in obedience — many Bible stories and commandments demonstrate the consequences
of this.
• Serve Him — we are to serve Him in all that we do (Colossians 3:17), whether in our heart and mouth, in our works, in our daily activities.
• Worship Him — the whole book of Psalm shows how to praise Him.
• Keep running the race — Hebrews 12:1-3 and Isaiah 40:31 describe how we will not grow weary if we keep our focus on Him.
Perhaps you’re reading this and saying to yourself I’m completely off base, that I don’t know what you’re going through, and that you’re not where you should be.
Maybe. But then again, sometimes we’re not privy to what the Lord has in store for us until later on down the road.
His timing is perfect. It may not be what we expected — I know in my case, it certainly was a shock — but He always has our best interest at heart. Like me, you may not understand right now the whys, but we have to trust Him.
So I say again, He has you and me right where we need to be. And as I wait, I am determined to rejoice and relax in Him. May I suggest you prioritize and do the same?
