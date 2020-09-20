Americans forgetting history of selfless sacrifice

Is 2020 over yet? Has the clock struck midnight? Has the ball dropped? Can the world go back to normal again?
Only September? Rats.
I’ve been hiding under the bed since March and, frankly, I’m getting tired of it.
Oh it’s quiet and peaceful under there, I’ll give you that, and I have become quite fond of the dust bunnies (I quit naming them when I got to Zachariah). But this has got to stop.
Oh, and it’s safe under here, too. No worries of COVID-19, only dust allergies.
Of course when you go out in public, people won’t wear their masks, at least not most people.
I don’t understand it. It’s a mask, for pity’s sake, it’s not a shock collar or a chastity belt or a corset or a crown of thorns, it’s a little bit of cloth.
Freedom. Yeah, I get the argument about freedom. I’d like to be free of wearing a mask, I really would. So would the dust bunnies. How do I know? They told me so.
Throughout American history, our people have been asked to make sacrifices for the common good. Heck, even before there was an America, George Washington’s troops spent a terrible winter at Valley Forge. Washington’s forces slept in crude log cabins, enduring shortages of food and clothing, suffering from diseases like typhus, all the while British soldiers were warm and well-fed in Philadelphia.
But the sacrifices paid off.
Throughout our nation’s history, our soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen, of both sexes, have sacrificed their personal comforts, their goals and ambitions, and ultimately their lives in order to protect and defend this great nation.
The stories of their selfless courage in the face of enemy fire, in a myriad of conflicts, are legion.
During World War II, Private First Class Thomas E. Atkins was serving with Company A of the Army’s 127th Infantry on the Villa Verde Trail in the Philippines. During an attack by Japanese forces, Atkins was severely wounded at his observation post outside the American lines. Despite his wounds, Atkins returned fire. He stayed at his post, fighting off enemy attacks for four hours. He fired 400 rounds, used three rifles until each, in turn, jammed. Only then did he return to the U.S. lines. While awaiting treatment he saw an enemy soldier who had penetrated the U.S. lines, grabbed a rifle, shot and killed him. A few minutes later, lying on a litter, he spotted more enemy soldiers moving up behind U.S. troops. Despite his wounds he sat up and fired at the group, forcing them to withdraw.
His sacrifices paid off.
During the Vietnam War Spec. Charles Chris Hagemeister, with the Army’s 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry, raced to help two comrades wounded in an ambush. His unit surrounded on three sides by the enemy, Hagemeister raced through Viet Cong fire to help his wounded buddies. Upon seeing that his platoon leader and several other soldiers also had been wounded, Hagemeister crawled to them to render aid. While trying to evacuate his wounded comrades, Hagemeister and the injured soldiers came under fire from an enemy sniper. He then grabbed a rifle from a fallen soldier and killed the sniper and three other enemy combatants who were trying to surround him, as well as silencing an enemy machine gun that had the area under a field of fire. He then raced through enemy fire to secure help for his wounded comrades, and oversaw their evacuation.
His sacrifices paid off.
During the Korean War, Army Cpl. Mitchell Red Cloud Jr. was the first to sound the alarm when Chinese Communist forces approached his unit’s position. He stood up as the enemy approached and fired his automatic rifle into the charging Chinese forces. He managed to give his fellow soldiers time to prepare their defenses against the assault. Severely wounded by enemy fire, he regained his feet, wrapped his arm around a tree and kept firing until he was killed.
His sacrifices paid off.
For their selfless acts of heroism, these men all were presented with the Medal of Honor.
This is what Americans do. Put our backs against the wall, pin us into a corner, leave us facing seemingly impossible odds and we will fight, we will not run, we will not cower, we will not be bullied, we will not be led astray.
During World War II ordinary men, women and children made contributions large and small to the war effort. Everyone did all they could to help defeat the forces of fascism and imperialism.
Their sacrifices paid off.
And now we face a pandemic, a threat the likes of which the country has not seen for more than a century.
Our backs are against the wall. We are pinned in a corner. We are facing seemly impossible odds.
And what are we doing? We are acting like nothing has changed, like nearly 200,000 of our fellow citizens have not died just since March, like we can live our lives as we please with no regard for anybody else.
We are better than this, people. Or, at least, we used to be.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News & Eagle.
