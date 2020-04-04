Adversity defines generations

As my late dad was fond of saying, the Great Depression, which staggered the United States and eventually the entire world, was “not great.”
As I’ve mentioned here in this column on any number of occasions, my dad refused to watch the 1972-1981 very popular TV drama “The Waltons,” simply because he said reliving any part of the Depression was too painful a memory.
Of course, the vast majority of folks who actually experienced it are gone, or are in the very last stages of their long lives.
That this generation persevered, and which also had to endure and fight through the Second World War, makes what historians like to call the Greatest Generation all the more great.
Interestingly, this enduringly resilient and strong generation of Americans was preceded by the Lost Generation and pretty much encompassed the Silent Generation.
I didn’t really know much about the Silent Generation in America, which is characterized as children born from 1925 to 1945.
In fact, this is the generation who had to endure the very worst of the hardships of the Depression, because most of them were kids.
This generation, which included my parents, grew up and worked very hard and kept quiet. In fact, it was commonly understood that children in this generation should be seen and not heard.
I always had wondered where my mom got this expression, and now I know.
I mean, she used it more that a few times on my sister and me, and my cousins when we got rowdy at Christmas or Thanksgiving gatherings with my mom’s side of the family.
My dad’s side all were rowdy so we could be rowdy too, so I got a little bit of both contrasts as I grew up.
Anyway, this generational thing got me to looking back into history, and how history and the events of each of our generations effected us, and how they got these labels.
Delving into this 1925-1945 generation of children, I found the following explanation for how the majority of Americans saw the world during this time — the time of the greatest economic upheaval this nation ever endured.
During this time in our history in Congress, the House Committee on Un-American Activities launched an assault on political freedom in America.
This, in conjunction with Wisconsin Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s overzealous attempts to feed anti-communist sentiment in America after World War II, actually made it dangerous for any American — despite the Bill of Rights’ 1st Amendment — to speak freely about their opinions or beliefs.
We find it hard today to understand this period of American history, since we have probably lapsed into the pendulum’s other side of expressing incessant political opinions and beliefs.
The Silent Generation, because they had to endure great hardships during the Depression, because one in four Americans was out of work, because many families had literally lost everything during that time in our history, these Americans became quite cautious about where they went, whom they were seen with and what they said.
Effectively, Americans were silenced, out of fear they would be branded this or that by what they expressed.
Of course, this generation also encompassed the Greatest Generation, which grew up during the Depression, who endured the Dust Bowl, who fought and died in World War II, and whose labor at home helped win this greatest of all wars that wracked the entire world.
What I found in my research is the fact that much of the Silent Generation overlapped and mostly were the Greatest Generation.
Both my parents were in this chapter of American history.
My dad endured the very worst of the Depression as a child. He was in high school as the fighting raged in Europe and the South Pacific, and he enlisted in the Navy in 1944.
All this influenced how he saw our world, how he saw Oklahoma, what he saw at various training bases from Washington state, to the Texas Gulf Coast to the waters off Florida.
I had always wondered why my dad had certain opinions, certain views of this nation. The light came on for me years ago that each of us is a product of how our parents perceived the world, and eventually how we in turn perceive it.
We — I — are currently in the midst of a great health crisis and economic upheaval.
How each of us perceives COVID-19 and its uncertainty, how each of us must endure the coming economic calamity of recession — or worse — that will soon help define all current generations of Americans.
It will be a sudden and perhaps defining closing chapter on my baby boomer generation. It will help define Generation X, Generation Y and Generation Z.
In fact, as I end this piece, if we already have Generation Z, don’t we need to add some letters to our alphabet?
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.