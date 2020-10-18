A great nation being dragged down by election discord

There’s a country I know. Big country. Not a particularly old country, as countries go, but well past adolescence, to be sure.
It’s a great country, has done some great things through the course of its history — some not-so-great ones as well, but nobody’s perfect.
This country of which I write is getting ready to have an election of a new leader. That’s a normal thing, they do it every four years. What isn’t normal is that trouble is looming on the horizon as said election approaches.
Some of this country’s people are afraid to vote, and not only because of the threat posed by the ongoing global pandemic, which has hit this nation hard.
The strongman who currently holds power in said country has hinted that he might not accept the results of the election if he loses, says the election is somehow rigged and thus will not be legitimate.
Because of the pandemic, many citizens of said country are reluctant to queue up for hours to cast their ballots, and thus have opted for mail-in voting. But mail-in ballots are for “cheaters,” says the country’s leader, and are “ripe for fraud.”
The election, he claims, will be manipulated by any number of bad actors — foreign agents, corrupt politicians, crooked election officials, cheating poll workers, unscrupulous mail personnel, evil opposition voters, and others too numerous to mention.
Election officials throughout this particular country say no, the election will not be rigged, mail-in voting is just fine and not ripe for fraud.
But the leader and his ardent supporters have kept up the drumbeat, continuously sewing suspicion and discontent concerning the upcoming election. Now he is urging his followers to form an army of volunteers to go in to the polls and “watch very carefully,” to stop the opposition from stealing the election.
Some say this would amount to voter intimidation, which is illegal in said nation.
All this talk about a disputed election, coupled with the country’s wide divide on how seriously to take the coronavirus pandemic, has prompted some to arm themselves in anticipation of violence on election day or its aftermath. Firearms sales in this country where there are already many guns have soared in the past few months and major cities are warning their constabularies to gear up for possible election day violence.
Even banks and other businesses in said country are working with law enforcement and security agencies to help ensure their employees’ safety and their organizations’ continued safe and smooth operation in the event of post-election violence.
There are fears that armed militias may even mount a campaign of violence to keep the present leader in power.
This has got to be taking place in some sad, backward, Third World country, right? It must be a banana republic whose history is rife with this type of electoral shenanigans, or some second-rate dictatorship in which elections are mere formalities, with the outcomes already decided — sort of like professional wrestling, only political.
They probably need to bring in Jimmy Carter, the former U.S. president whose Carter Center has overseen more than 110 elections in Africa, Latin America and Asia in the past 30-plus years.
So is all this 2020 pre-election turmoil taking place in Venezuela, South Sudan, Malaysia, Kazakhstan or some other poor backward locale?
Nope. The country in question is ours, the good old U.S. of A. The land of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt and FDR has sunk to the level of one of those nations our current president likes to refer to as “bleep-hole countries.”
My, how the mighty have fallen.
There is no place for this kind of nonsense in America. We have a rock-solid Constitution, we have laws, we have a couple centuries of history on which to stand. We also have the moral imperative to raise ourselves above this sort of unseemly falderal.
Both sides in this contest need to keep their mouths shut when it comes to the conduct of the election. The polls will open as they should, votes will be counted, the results will be tallied, the winners will exult, the losers will sulk, and the greatest nation on the planet will move on.
That is the way we do things here. Our nation is not unique in conducting regular elections, even authoritarian countries like Russia and North Korea have elections, but the outcomes of those are foregone conclusions. Those are mere sham elections.
But our elections are different. There are at least two political parties involved, and no one tells you how to vote, just when and where.
Conspiracy theories aside (yes, Elvis is dead, Paul McCartney is alive, the Earth is round and the moon landing did indeed happen), the 2020 U.S. election will be conducted fairly and openly, just as elections have in this great nation of ours since 1788.
Attempts to plant the seeds of doubt when it comes to the efficacy of the election are dangerous, disingenuous and downright un-American.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News & Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
