“Words have no power to impress the mind without the exquisite horror of their reality.” ~ Edgar Allan Poe
Language and words are funny things when you stop and consider them. Of course, we don’t really consider language unless we teach it or it is our field of study.
It’s a living, breathing entity we take for granted in our everyday lives.
Some among us tend to destroy words on occasion in our talk, in our writing, in our brains.
Words can be powerful or just plain dull. They are instruments that we, as humans, use most times without thinking, and on occasion, stop what we are doing and consider mightily before we speak them.
Well, not enough of us anyway.
I use words when writing to convey something to a reader. I use words when talking, to hopefully convey what I’m thinking or trying to impart.
Words have been with us from our very earliest days on this earth, when our parents spoke to us as babies for the very first time, and we looked — bleary-eyed — at them and wondered what the Sam Hill they were saying.
Now, I always appreciated comedian George Carlin’s take on language and words. He could find something really funny in certain words and expressions, and made a career in passing them on to us.
My favorite from George is the term “legally drunk.” Of course, he was considerably more blue in his language than I must be, but he was making the point that we use words and language sometimes that make no sense.
If you are legally drunk, then he asked, “What’s the problem? It’s legal!”
Now, I could go on and on with Carlin’s many comedy bits on words, language and expressions.
But, I’ve found a few of my own.
I was reading an article this week that used the word far-fetched, and it struck me as kind of funny.
The word far-fetched — hyphenated of course, which is another odd thing we have in language — means something implausible or unconvincing.
OK, you can see I also used the word implausible and unconvincing, which when losing the im and the un, completely change those two words to plausible and convincing.
So, my question is, if something is far-fetched, is something we are to believe fetched?
Nope, it means go for and bring back.
No wonder we — as babies — have this confused look on our faces.
They need to send us to school to learn all the ins and outs of language.
Fortunately, I paid attention way more in school to the English language than I did with math.
Here are a few English words I found to be rather confusing.
The word acrimony means bitterness or ill feeling.
So, if we don’t have bitterness or ill feeling, do we say we have mony when we are OK with something?
Or, do we really have “Mony, Mony” from the Tommy James & The Shondells’ rock song from my day.
Hmmmm.
Then, language gives us words like normal and abnormal, legal and illegal, hyperventilate and hyperactive — and the words with extra things on them like hyper and ante and post go on and on.
Do you have postnasal drip, or just plain old nasal drip?
I know Carlin would like that one if he was still with us.
It’s like we have just tons of words in our constantly changing and morphing language that need clarifying for us to understand them.
Using the prefix ante — to me — is a good example.
Since I’ve been a history buff since I can remember, I’ve come across the word antebellum literally hundreds of times over the years.
It means occurring or existing before a particular war, especially the American Civil War.
But, when I first came across that word — probably in the fourth grade when my Civil War light came on — I really thought it meant after, not before.
I discovered, to my young mind’s amazement, that what I thought meant after really meant before, and that the word postbellum meant after the war.
And then, with further study, I found that the word bellum — which we don’t really ever use in conversation, is Latin and means war.
But, we don’t call the Second World War the Second World Bellum, now do we?
So, why do we need words in our language we don’t really use?
And how come we have so many different words that basically mean the same thing?
Ever look up a synonym? I do it all the time so I can get a better, more succinct and meaningful word.
There, I’ve always wanted to use the word succinct in a sentence. Only a few thousand more words left to use and I can say I’m satisfied.
But, am I succinct, or simply cinct?
Yep, it’s actually a word.
Christy is News Editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
