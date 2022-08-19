Many think 2022’s mid-term election may now be all about women.
After the Supreme Court reversed the constitutional protections of Roe v. Wade, there has been some thinking that women will be a bigger deciding factor in these mid-terms.
The groundswell has been bigger in some places than others, but even in red-state Kansas, the number of women (both Democrat and Republican) voting had a huge impact on that rejection of a constitutional amendment that could have overturned abortion rights in that state.
Let’s be honest about it, ladies. Many say that it’s time for women to make the 2022 mid-term election about what is in their personal best interests. After all, men have been voting in their best interests since, well, forever.
Women are the largest voting bloc in the country. According to the American Center for Women in Politics, in every presidential election since 1980, the proportion of eligible female adults who voted has exceeded the proportion of eligible male adults who voted. The gender gap in the turnout rates and numbers tends to narrow in non-presidential election years.
In the Kansas election in early August, more than 900,000 voters participated in that election which defeated the abortion amendment 59% to 41%. The breakdown of eligible voters in Kansas as of 2021 was 51% female and 49% male. We don’t know the demographic numbers by sex yet for the August election.
In Oklahoma, the voting eligible population is 2.8 million. The breakdown is 51.2% of voters are female and 48.8% are male.
I wasn’t able to find statistics breaking down how many women voters are Republicans vs. Democrats; however, registered Republican voters greatly outnumber Democrats in Oklahoma, so it stands to reason more Republican women than Democrat women reside in the state.
What’s on the ballot in 2022 for women? Well, for many, women’s rights are on the ballot, particularly for young women voters.
Women’s rights are the second most important social issue to young people, according to a Cause and Social Influence study. Seventy-five percent of young Americans ages 18 to 29 say all or nearly all abortions should be legal, according to a Pew Research Center report. Pew research shows 85% of all American voters believe abortion should be legal in some or all circumstances.
The education of our children is also on the ballot. There is a cultural struggle in Oklahoma over public education and offering taxpayer funding for private education, as well as cultural struggles over curriculum and books.
Nationally, The League of Women Voters believes that the federal government shares with other levels of government the responsibility to provide an equitable, quality public education for all children pre-K through grade 12 and that a quality public education is essential for a strong, viable and sustainable democratic society and is a civil right.
Many Republican elected officials, particularly in Oklahoma, have focused on cultural issues in education, such as banning controversial books from schools and outlawing controversial ideas regarding race or sexuality.
Any issues involving children will get the attention of women, and the majority of women are not in favor of wholesale book bans. A national poll commissioned by the American Library Association (ALA) shows that seven in 10 of all voters oppose efforts to remove books from public libraries, including majorities of voters across party lines. The same poll showed parents have overwhelming respect for school librarians over politicians about their ability to make good decisions about books available to children.
The ongoing pandemic and economic challenges also disproportionately impact women over men. Women are now leading the way in forcing flexible workplace policies that allow for more of a balance between career and family obligations. They are also forcing the issue of pay equity.
I’m not suggesting that women vote as a homogenous group or that they all feel the same about every issue. But in 2022, women are coming to realize the policies and ideologies of political parties and elected officials are having a greater personal impact on their lives and their decisions.
Will these changes impacting women be reflected in their votes for candidates or ballot issues in 2022? We’ll just have to wait and see.
Allen is editor and publisher of the Enid News & Eagle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.