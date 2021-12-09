Organizers of The One Christmas tree display were dealt a blow this week when, once again, Oklahoma winds took their toll on the 140-foot tree. This time, the tree lost 27 feet of its top, and for awhile it looked like it might not be reparable.
But, Thursday afternoon, the crane was once again by the tree and replacing the top, and hopefully, there will be no more weather mishaps.
This has been a project more than a year in the making, and has involved dozens of volunteers pouring their hearts and souls into bringing a display that has put Enid on the map in a positive way and provides the holiday spirit for many.
Certainly, the project has stirred up some controversy because of the religious connotation established for this particular tree and the city’s role in developing and providing funds for something with a religious connotation. However, those concerns have been discussed and addressed.
When the tree was lit on Nov. 26, the community seemed to take a collective breath in awe. It was beautiful. It was everything promoters billed it to be. Photographs of the tree and the fireworks and the colors of the displays around the area were breathtaking. Most of the comments on social media about the event were positive and supportive, which I know the organizers appreciated. There was genuine excitement about what all this display could bring to Enid.
But just like the wind changes, much of the reaction to the tree’s damages once again turned negative. Negativity is too often the normal for social media keyboard warriors, but the continued criticism and the actual glee some displayed about the damages are very disheartening and show a complete lack of grace.
What is grace? When we show grace to others, it's about showing kindness to someone else even when you disagree with them. Grace is about giving compassion, kindness and love to someone, even if you don’t know them or they know you. It means acknowledging the feelings and emotions of others, in this instance, those who have worked hard on the display and on helping Enid benefit economically from the display.
What glory or good comes to a person who has nothing positive to say about anything? What kind of satisfaction do these people receive? What purpose does criticism of a donor’s decision about where he or she spends their money serve? The questions that immediately come to my mind to ask these warriors is “What are you doing to serve others? How are you contributing to the good of the community?”
Christmas is still coming, and the tree top is back, despite the Grinch-like attitude of some of our residents. Hopefully, it will continue to be a beautiful backdrop to our community’s spirit of making the holidays special for Enid residents and visitors.
The tree will continue to bring joy to the majority in our community, despite the lack of grace of some. And, the tree will continue to hold different meanings for different people – religious or secular.
Get out and enjoy the holiday activities provided in Enid, no matter what the critics say. Maybe, just maybe, those Grinches' hearts will grow and they will enjoy the spirit of the season.
Cindy Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
