Remember the drinking game many Oklahomans participated in when Gary England was the chief weather forecaster in Oklahoma City? I believe the “rules” called for taking a drink every time England said “Val” or “Gentner” — a piece of weather equipment used in tracking severe storms.
“Severe weather bingo” games still exist in various forms in Oklahoma as a way to provide some levity when severe weather strikes, which is fairly common in Oklahoma.
I’d like to offer a new game. How about every time a national weather forecaster uses the word “extreme” in describing daily weather?
The word “extreme” has become commonplace in just about every national weather forecast on every national news station. Nearly every day, the morning shows start out with the “extreme” heat or the “extreme” cold that is plaguing various parts of the country.
Nevermind that winter is supposed to have cold temperatures in most parts of the country and summer is supposed to have hot temperatures in the summer.
We have a saying in the news business that weather is news to everyone, and also weather is local. Typically, no one in Oklahoma really cares about the weather in Vermont, and vice versa.
I know these big weather reports emphasizing the cold or heat, or even severe weather, is part of a national narrative on climate change. More and more weather forecasters are working to convince us all that we are in “extreme” danger from whatever weather system is traveling through the country — or even the world.
Now, before you go calling me a climate change denier, I definitely am not. I know the climate is changing, and I also know many factors go into that, primarily the growth of human population in the world.
Many want to blame fossil fuels; however, I suggest we all try living through our various weather patterns without the energy provided by oil, gas, wind, solar — all of it. All these forms of energy protect us from the world’s climate, which has been hostile to human populations since the beginning of time.
I particularly get irritated when weather forecasters stop telling us what actual temperatures are, and instead focus on what temperatures “feel” like. Such as “wind chill” in the winter and “heat index” in the summer. These are made up numbers that are supposed to make us more and more concerned about the weather. I watched a national news channel the other morning where the forecaster neglected telling us about the actual temperatures, but instead focused on heat index numbers.
Here’s the deal, in my opinion. We have had weather extremes throughout the course of recorded weather history. I’m not sure how much faith to place in national news stories trying to convince me these extremes are more dangerous or prevalent than in the past.
For example, the highest temperature ever recorded in the U.S. was 134 degrees in Death Valley, California, on July 10, 1913. That’s also the hottest temperature ever recorded anywhere on Earth. The hottest temperature ever recorded in Oklahoma is 120 degrees, reached on several days in 1936, at the height of the Dust Bowl.
On the morning of Feb. 10, 2011, Oklahoma broke its all-time record low temperature. The city of Nowata in northeastern Oklahoma dropped to a low temperature of 31 degrees below zero. And, then we all know about the unusually frigid temps we had across our region in February 2021 that took down power grids and caused Oklahoma utility consumers to ultimately pay more in utility bills over the next 25 years.
Yes, our weather forecasters are paying much more attention to recent patterns, as they should. Weather is news, and it does impact our daily lives and our finances as storms ravage on and insurance and government assistance are required for the cleanup.
Are some weather stories big news and worth reporting? Absolutely. But, in my humble opinion, news stories about hot temperatures in the summer and cold temperatures in the winter are just superfluous hype.
