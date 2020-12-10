With the end of his time as president less than five weeks away, Donald Trump is rushing to get as much blood on his hands as he can before leaving office.
Apparently not willing to accept defeat without dipping his hands in a bit more blood, Trump has ordered five executions before Joe Biden’s inauguration — one of which has likely taken place in the interim between this column’s writing and your reading it.
A lame duck president scheduling executions between the election — which, to be clear, he lost — and inauguration breaks with a 130-year-old precedent, honored by both Democrat and Republican predecessors, of pausing executions amid a presidential transition, according to reporting by the BBC.
If all five executions scheduled between now and inauguration take place, Donald Trump will be the nation’s “most prolific execution president in more than a century,” again according to the BBC, with 13 inmate deaths to his discredit. With five previous federal executions this year, Trump will have set a single-year record for federal executions in modern history — a total not matched since 1896.
The last four years have shown this president loves to claim he is “the most” of anything, and it seems likely he will legitimately claim to have presided over the executions of more Americans than any president in the last century — a fitting epitaph for this president.
It is entirely consistent with his nature to rush through these executions, so he can tally them on his score before he leaves office.
If you read the crimes of these four men and one woman — the first woman to face federal execution in the U.S. since 1953 — it is easy to dismiss their deaths as justified. One is convicted of the kidnapping and murder of two youth ministers. Another tortured and bludgeoned to death his 2-year-old daughter. One strangled a pregnant woman and cut the baby out of her belly. Another killed seven people in the drug trade. And the last kidnapped and murdered three young women.
Reading those crimes, it’s easy to say “Good riddance — let them die.”
But, what if they are innocent?
According to the Washington D.C.-based nonprofit Death Penalty Information Center, more than 1,400 people were executed in the U.S. between reinstitution of the death penalty in 1976 and the end of 2015. Between 1973 and 2015, 156 death row inmates were exonerated — meaning roughly one person was found innocent and released for every 10 executed during that time frame. So, assuming those executed are actually guilty is no sure thing in America.
But, even if they’re guilty, what does it say about us as a society to willfully sink to the level of murderers?
“But it is quick and painless,” you say.
Not so fast.
The widely publicized “botched execution” of Clayton Lockett, who writhed on an Oklahoma execution table for 33 minutes, and of Arizona inmate Joseph Wood, who gasped and snorted for nearly two hours before he died — both in 2014 — led to intense scrutiny of lethal injection executions.
An exhaustive review of 305 autopsy reports of inmates executed in nine states between 1990 and 2019, published in September by NPR, revealed something entirely different from a “quick and painless death.”
Dr. Joel Zivot concluded from the reports the vast majority died in a “dramatic nature ... associated with suffering.”
Fluid in the lungs and frothy blood led Zivot and partner Mark Edgar, an anatomical pathologist, to conclude the inmates “were still alive and trying to breathe as their lungs filled with fluid.” In common parlance, that’s called drowning.
Edgar, after conducting an autopsy immediately after one inmate’s death, concluded the dead man likely experienced “severe respiratory distress with associated sensations of drowning, asphyxiation, panic and terror.”
To provide context, drowning was abandoned as a form of execution in most western nations in the 16th century, because it was unnecessarily cruel.
But, in America, it continues — and at an increasing pace, under this president.
To sum up, we, as a nation, are rushing to execute five human beings, so this president can notch their lives on his belt. There’s at least a 1-in-10 chance of innocence for each of them, and when they go to the execution table, we will strap them down and inject them with chemicals that force them to slowly drown in their own bodily fluids — paralyzed, but likely feeling the entire process.
That all may be consistent with the character of this president, of William Barr, and their sycophants.
But, if we hope to be a nation worthy of any of the praise we like to heap on ourselves, that cannot be who we are.
If we hope to earn the admiration of our children, we cannot continue to torture and murder in the name of the state.
Neal is a News & Eagle columnist and staff writer. He can be reached at jneal@enidnews.com and online at jamesrneal.com.
