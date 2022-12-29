As we get ready to exit 2022 and enter 2023, a term keeps coming into my mind.
I don’t know if it’s a legitimate phrase, but I keep hearing in my head the words “between times.” A more grammatically correct way of putting it might be “between the time,” which means interim or a period between two events.
But, in my mind, this area “between times” has the potential to be fairly peaceful and hopeful and possibly just what we need before the later months of 2023 become chaotic once again with political realities of an upcoming 2024 presidential election.
Right now, at least in my mind, we have an opportunity to enjoy some relative quiet and reflection. Economic and political issues still are with us, and divisiveness along many lines continues. However, there is some reason for optimism on the local, state and national levels as we enter 2023.
A new year always has the opportunity to bring new beginnings, positive beginnings. It’s a time we focus a little more clearly on our own personal goals, such as careers, health and personal issues.
So what can we look forward to in a positive way in 2023? What can we focus on during these “between times?”
First, gas prices are coming down dramatically across the nation. Here in Enid, the average price is around $2.50 per gallon. That’s a far sight better than what we saw last spring and summer. Summer likely will see a rise again, but hopefully not as dramatic as we saw in 2022. We’ll just have to see.
Second, we can hope to see progress made locally on securing the finances and plans for a much-anticipated and needed movie theater venue. I know, we’ve seen these promises before; however, with the right attitude, a little luck and some good guidance, it would be great to see construction start some time in 2023 on this project.
Third, we can expect our expanded and much-needed soccer complex officially open for business and start hosting more matches and tournaments. The Advance Soccer Complex is expected to open in the late winter or early spring.
We should see a new director of Enid Regional Development Alliance hired in the first quarter of 2023. This is a well-paying and high-profile economic development position in our community. We are certainly hopeful the new director will have an innovative, collaborative and cooperative spirit who can help bring about positive developments that will help grow our community.
We are seeing a number of commercial construction projects going on, which is a hopeful sign. We see some housing projects start to show signs of progress, and our housing market seems to be fairly competitive. We still have too low of an inventory of homes, but if we see residential construction actually start in 2023, that could be another hopeful sign.
Our community turns 130 during 2023. This is a time to celebrate the legacy of our community, and there are opportunities to promote that historical legacy in a positive way. We can look at the many families and businesses that have helped shape our community over the years.
So right now, right this very minute, we can kind of breathe a sigh of hope and goodwill. Who knows what 2023 will bring. I’m sure it will bring some sadness and challenges along the way. But for now, we can all hope for the best and do our own personal best to meet the challenges with a sense of optimism and possibility.
Happy new year, Enid and Northwest Oklahoma. May 2023 bring health, prosperity and peace throughout the year.
Allen is publisher and editor at the Enid News & Eagle.
