No matter where you stand on the efficacy of a potential vaccine for the coronavirus, it is hard to deny or not be impressed at the speed at which we are seeing reputable pharmaceutical companies developing a potential vaccine for the virus that has disrupted our lives.
One could even phrase the progress as being done at “warp speed,” which of course would be completely appropriate as much of the progress we are seeing can rightfully be attributed to President Trump’s bureaucracy-busting “Operation Warp Speed,” which essentially cleared the runway of potholes typically placed in the way of the development of such remedies.
“Operation Warp Speed” was just the needed response.
We have seen many promising reports of the vaccine with success levels reportedly at 90%-95% in phase three testing.
Writing in City Journal, Robert D. Klein, M.D., a pathologist who has been an adviser to Health and Human Services, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, outlined the benefits of the Trump vaccine initiative.
Calling it the “Moonshot” quest for a vaccine, Klein wrote:
“Operation Warp Speed is compressing the usual new-vaccine implementation time from over 10 years to a matter of months. The U.S. has made investments in technology, manufacturing capacity, and clinical studies; carefully selected candidate vaccines and platforms; increased regulatory flexibility; and encouraged concurrent performance of steps that have historically been taken in sequence. It’s unprecedented for any national system to have accelerated the development of a vaccine to this point in so short a time.”
Such an initiative in the rapid response of the coronavirus pandemic showed what can be accomplished if the shackles of overregulation are removed. The results that are being reported should be celebrated and the genesis of this fast-tracking clearly arose out of the Trump plan and represents another in a long line of successful programs and initiatives by the Trump administration that have produced positive results.
The latest advances and news on the coronavirus vaccine also consistently have led to a rise in the stock market. Tuesday’s news from the FDA that Pfizer’s vaccine was showing positive results after the first dose was welcomed by investors that saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit all-time highs.
More news could be forthcoming Thursday when the FDA’s panel of independent medical experts meet and are expected to vote on emergency approval of Pfizer’s vaccine. If so, it will become the first such vaccine to be approved in the U.S.
Without Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, it is questionable at the very least if we would be already at this point in such short measure.
Trump’s triumphs over the past four years have been many, but Operation Warp Speed may stand out as his administration’s shining moment.
Whether people choose to take the vaccine is far from certain. Forcing a vaccine on the populous would be quite concerning. But that argument can be visited later.
The need for a vaccine has been cited many times over the past months as being a precursor for getting back to normal, for America to get out from under the preposterous draconian lockdowns, shutdowns and various economy-killing measures being enthusiastically decreed by dictatorial officials.
But not so fast, says The New York Times.
Gleefully playing the role of killjoy — especially if it means steering anything positive away from Trump — it warns a vaccine may actually not be the end-all.
It’s a classic case of moving the goalposts, not to mention keep people in a perpetual state of fear.
In an article titled “Here’s why vaccinated people still need to wear a mask,” The New York Times warns, “if vaccinated people are silent spreaders of the virus, they may keep it circulating in their communities, putting unvaccinated people at risk.”
Electoral College scholar Tara Ross, a staunch defender of constitutionally protected individual freedoms, tweeted her take on The New York Times piece:
“Are you getting the message yet? They will not let go. There is no logical stopping point for the measures that have been started,” Ross tweeted. She then followed up with a quote from James Madison: “All power in human hands is liable to be abused.”
So, while we should justifiably celebrate and give significant credit to President Trump for the amazing fast-tracking of a potential vaccine, there are two sad truths that will emerge.
He will never be given due credit by the loathing national mainstream media. But that is something we are quite accustomed to at this point.
However, more troubling is the groundwork is already being laid to continue keeping Americans living in fear even with a vaccine being developed. That means potentially maintaining ongoing repressive measures, especially it seems, if it dims the bright light that should justifiably shine on an amazing accomplishment by President Trump.
Ruthenberg is a multiple award-winning columnist and writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Contact him at daver@enidnews.com.
