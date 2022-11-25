I often wonder how many of our readers or those who consume any news media have ever had any real contact with a news reporter, editor or photographer.
I know lots of people who have opinions about reporters and the news media, or in our case the newspaper and other products the Enid News & Eagle staff produces. I also know many of those opinions are based on a sweeping negative connotation of the media as a whole.
I get it. I am a news consumer as well as a news producer, so I have my own biases and opinions regarding certain media outlets or media stories. But, I also have to remember there’s a lot of journalism out there. Some of it is good, some of it is not.
So when someone calls me or talks to me about my industry in a disparaging way, I really am curious about how their opinion is shaped. Personal experience? Do they know someone else who had an experience with the media? Do they know content or context from reports they’ve read or seen that was inaccurate or misrepresented because of their own personal experiences? These are questions I’m willing to ask folks who have a general distrust of the media.
I always enjoy visiting with people about their perceptions of the news and particularly our newspaper. I have taken those phone calls from people who say we are just a “liberal rag.” So, I ask, why do you think that? Mostly it’s because of Associated Press news stories — which are by and large national or world stories. Sometimes it’s an opinion on the editorial page or an editorial cartoon they don’t like. I always tell them, wait until tomorrow because the chances are the opinions on that one page in the paper are going to be something you agree with.
The truth is that our society has changed, our social mores have changed, and what is covered in the news has changed along with it. It’s called current events.
We at the local paper know that our readers want more local and positive stories about our community, and we work hard to provide those. However, we are not immune to the issues of the day that are political, so yes, we are going to cover those as well.
Another term we hear a lot is “fake news.” To me, fake news is news that is not accurate — in other words it’s made up (like much of what is seen on social media). But, fake news is different than news that some readers just happen to disagree with or perhaps an honest mistake a journalist has made. Hey, we’re all human and make mistakes. However, when I hear the term “fake news” from readers, it’s not usually because the story they’re talking about is made up or because there is an error in it. It’s because they disagree with the issue that is being covered.
Many accuse news organizations of having an “agenda” to promote this or that. I can tell you that the only agenda the Enid News & Eagle is promoting and providing news of local interest to our local readers. Our reporters and editors spend our time talking to local people, hearing their concerns, addressing local issues, covering local events and spotlighting the many positive things going on in our community.
The main thing I ask the Enid community to remember is that journalists are real people with real families and real challenges, just like everyone else. Every person who works at the Enid News & Eagle has a tie to this community — we live here, work here, go to church here, shop here, watch our kids’ and grandkids’ ballgames here. We all went into this crazy business because we idealistically wanted to make our communities and world a better place. We want to tell stories of people doing remarkable things, just as much as we want to tell when there’s been crime or deceit.
I love talking about the Enid News & Eagle and journalism in general. Feel free to send me an email at callen@enidnews.com or give me a call at (580) 548-8135 if you want to talk about journalism today. I’m always willing to hear perspectives on this crazy, but necessary, business.
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
