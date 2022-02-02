Jane lives in a run-down rental property. Single mother of three, she was just fired from one of her two part-time jobs for habitual no-shows. She drives to the elementary school of her middle child, car barely running, the “check engine, add fuel” and “fasten seatbelt” signs all illuminated on her dashboard.
En route, she ruminates over memories and names of men who might be Skyler’s father. Skyler faces suspension today since he turned over his desk and punched a classmate, again. Hair unkempt, clad in pajamas, she snaps at the receptionist as she walks in the office blaming the teacher for not making accommodations also not sparing Skyler’s PA yelling, “His meds need to be changed!”
Over the past 20 years, the Adverse Childhood Experience (ACE) study have provided a foundation to understand the lasting, imprinted influences of childhood traumas. ACEs have been strongly linked to over 40 negative health and social outcomes, including but not limited to: smoking, addiction, heart disease, diabetes, failed relationships, economic hardship, employment problems, educational problems, and early death. People who experience six or more ACE categories live, on average, 20 years shorter than a person with zero!
ACEs are things like physical and emotional abuse and neglect, divorce, domestic violence, and sexual abuse. The ACE study identified adverse events are much more common than people realized or acknowledged.
Think of a time when you encountered something extremely stressful, the death of a loved one, divorce, violence, an accident. Now consider how well your brain functioned during the period immediately following this. How did you feel? Sleep? How easy was it to remember things? How hard was it to concentrate? You felt the consequences of your body releasing cortisol, a stress hormone that helps in the short-term but is very damaging in the long-term. Your body was helping you adapt to the pain.
Now imagine your experience for developing children on a daily basis while the brain is supposed to be growing. The same process occurs when children encounter ACEs. How well are they listening to their teachers? How much do they care about the math assignment? With children, ACEs create life-long changes in brain architecture making it difficult to change patterns of behaviors particularly in relationships. Neural imagery illustrates the areas of the brain responsible for memory, decision-making, coordinating decisions, and regulating emotions are significantly smaller after ACEs. Traumas create structural impairments in the brain.
When considering Jane and her children, the immediate reaction is often “What is wrong with you?” or “Get your act together!” Yet, pulling on one’s bootstraps is pointless when walking in quicksand. Research into resilience from ACEs suggests the appropriate responses. “What happened?” and “Tell me more.” Genuine, empathic, human interaction generates a protective hormone, oxytocin.
Promising research indicates this hormone ameliorates the impact of toxic stress. There are many initiatives here in the community that can help. For more information, contact the Mental Health Coalition of Enid OK and Garfield County on our Facebook page.
