Thanksgiving the holiday is done, but the true work of Thanksgiving lies ahead of us.
No, I am not talking in this column about the pandemic fallout from people taking unnecessary risks in the name of a mythologized episode in early American history, though carelessly spreading diseases to immunocompromised neighbors is probably the most honest observance of the holiday since 1621.
Rather, in this meager space, I’d like to point out the need for gratitude to save the future of our republic.
Gratitude, in this sense, means much more than just saying thanks, or being grateful for material gifts. In the sense of the rise and fall of republics, gratitude means to remember, and to maintain focus on and integrity with, the founding principles that first gave freedom to the previously oppressed.
Shakespeare, in his lesser-known tragedy “Coriolanus,” highlights the moral ingratitude that inevitably turns republics inward upon themselves, causing decay and death from within.
“Ingratitude is monstrous,” Shakespeare wrote, “and for the people to be seen as ungrateful would make us into monsters.”
Monsters are made of honest women and men when we forget our genesis, and more tragically, overlook our untapped potential, in pursuit of quick and easy lifestyles and the comfort of succumbing to our fears and prejudices.
In his epic “The History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire,” first published in 1776 — perhaps a bit of foreshadowing for our own empire — Edward Gibbon boils the root of this ingratitude, and its destructive effects, down to one word: decadence.
As the Romans became wealthier and more powerful, the people lost touch with their republican roots, and began to make cheap trades, giving up control over their own government in favor of entertainment and easy living.
“Bread and circuses” became a common phrase indicating the path to political power: keep the people fat, fed and entertained, and they won’t give a damn what you do with their freedom.
In his exhaustive six-volume work, released over 12 years, Gibbon traces Rome from its days as a republic, through its decline and fall into decadence — both physical and moral — until there was nothing left of the once-grand republic.
By the time the Goths sacked Rome in 395 CE, they were not conquering the once-great world power. They merely had to knock over the bones of something long-since dead and forgotten, sacrificed by its own people in the name of “bread and circuses.”
Why would a people give up all the hard-won gains of a republic, in pursuit of something as fleeting and perishable as “bread and circuses”?
Machiavelli, writing some 12 centuries after the fall of Rome, and five centuries before our current dismal state, gives us the answer: “Speaking generally, men are ungrateful, fickle, hypocritical, fearful of danger and covetous of gain.”
This unfortunate tendency of all humans leads to an almost inevitable cycle in republics: the people are oppressed; the people fight, and work and bleed to create a republic; a successful republic thrives; thriving makes the people focus more on wealth, power and status than on the health of the republic; the people become entirely ungrateful for their republican roots; the people’s laziness in maintaining the republic yields corruption and the decay of institutions designed to avert tyranny; the people wake up one day to find themselves oppressed.
Put more succinctly: decadence yields ingratitude, ingratitude yields laziness in the populace, and a lazy populace is easily oppressed.
And, my fellow Americans, we find ourselves today a decadent, lazy and corrupted nation, waiting for our version of the Goths — which could be another pandemic and its attendant economic collapse — to knock over our dry bones.
Mind you, this is no overnight process. We like to say Rome wasn’t built in a day. But, it wasn’t destroyed overnight either. We should remember, Rome lasted more than 300 years after the insane cruelty of Caligula and Nero.
That is a word of warning to any Americans who think our nation is somehow saved by the result of our most recent presidential election — which, to be clear, Donald Trump lost.
We have determined to shed ourselves of our modern-day Caligula. But Rome didn’t die because of Caligula. Rome died because Rome never corrected the corruption that yielded Caligula. Rome died because Rome remained ungrateful for its republican roots.
America will not be saved by the swearing-in of a new president. America can only be saved if we correct and overcome the ingratitude that gave us our modern-day Caligula — if we root out the lazy acceptance of fear, hatred and corruption, and our national worship of decadence.
We can say we are thankful for our republic. But we can only show true gratitude for our forefathers’ republic by rejecting the decadence, the ingratitude, that threatens our children’s republic.
Neal is a News & Eagle columnist and staff writer. He can be reached at jneal@enidnews.com and online at jamesrneal.com.
