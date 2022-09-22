Not only is this Constitution Week, but the week of Sept. 18-23 is recognized nationally as Banned Books Week.
During this time, American Library Association (ALA), Unite Against Book Bans (UABB) and Banned Books Week Coalition usually plan extensive programming during the week, bringing together authors, librarians and scholars to share perspectives on censorship.
Public Library of Enid and Garfield County has participated in such an event each year, but not this one. Because of the controversies over the last year in our own public library and with our own library board, the event has been watered down to a Freedom to Read display.
Yeah, I know many of us are tired of dealing with this topic and, frankly, disgusted with what has happened regarding book controversies in our own community, our state and around the nation. The News & Eagle has reported extensively on the topic, and we’ve editorialized about it as well.
We’ll have to wait to see if anything changes for the better in the future. How Oklahomans respond to the 2022 mid-term elections and later in local city elections may have an impact.
However, we do need to continue to address some of the arguments we hear, particularly from the folks who believe very strongly in their advocacy to restrict books.
First, I’d like to point out there is a difference in restricting books available to school students over restricting books or displays in a public library. School districts have the responsibility to ensure that the books available in student libraries are age-appropriate, and over the years they have mostly done a great job of being the gatekeepers of those efforts. There should be absolutely no restrictions on books in public libraries and very limited restrictions on book displays.
In many cases, book restrictions and access in some school libraries across the state have gone too far. In Enid Public Schools just recently, there was an attempt for a political list of “offensive” books to be circulated to teachers and librarians with a command to remove those books. Thankfully, the administration saw the error of this and corrected it. They also clarified their reasonable process for reviewing books when there has been a complaint.
Still, it’s important to address some of the “messaging” out there right now by proponents of restricting book access to students. One of the talking points is that using the term “banned books” is too negative of a connotation to the idea of having standards in education facilities. They claim “banned books” are books that actually are banned by the government, not restricted access to books in some school libraries.
Well, let’s be honest. There are lawmakers in Oklahoma who are purporting banning books. Many bills have been passed over the last couple of years banning access to books and assigning punitive penalties for librarians who provide access to those books. So, yes, these are indeed book bans going on in our state and country.
Another argument is that banning books and removing books that aren’t age appropriate is not the same thing. Some have contended it’s no different than not letting your 10-year-old watch an R-rated movie.
Well, yes, there is a difference. As a parent, you have the right and obligation to set boundaries for what your 10-year-old watches. However, you don’t have the right to go to the movie theater and remove the R-rated movie from the premises so no one else can watch it.
There’s no sugar-coating what is going on in Oklahoma right now. What we are experiencing is increasing censorship efforts. We’re seeing it with book bans, we’re seeing it with restrictions on how certain topics can be taught or discussed in the classroom, and we’re seeing it locally with restrictions on what types of book displays can be set up in our own public library.
Freedom of choice is a cornerstone of our country. It’s important for people to understand the slippery slope of these freedoms frequently being challenged.
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
