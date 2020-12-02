By Dave Ruthenberg
As I was sitting at my computer contemplating how to start my column, I got a text advising the Enid Police Department had made an arrest in a homicide case just 72 hours after the body of the victim had been discovered. Besides it being an example of solid police investigative work, it also drove home the utter folly of what transpired at roughly the same time the Enid City Commission was passing a mask mandate.
As I read the official release from EPD, I learned that over the past three days the EPD detective division had worked more than 280 manpower hours investigating the case.
That is what we have a police department for, not to chase down mask scofflaws and turning them into criminals over a $9 ticket. But that is exactly what one commissioner was pushing for Tuesday night.
This past Tuesday the Enid city commissioners met again to allegedly discuss another mask mandate. I say allegedly because it had the appearance from the outset the die had been cast and the issue was pretty much a fate accompli.
This was the third official attempt to put Enid citizens under what many consider an onerous, freedom-infringing decree. The first time it failed by a vote of 5-2 and the second time by a vote of 4-3. Both times engaged citizens became involved and attended the hearings to make their opposition to a forced mask mandate known. On each occasion, they did so within the rules and spoke as allowed making their case.
This time around, on only four days’ notice, these citizens gathered roughly 1,300 signatures from Enid residents. These signatures were gathered in person with engaged citizens taking time from their own day. It really was the epitome of a grassroots effort.
They showed up on Tuesday after presenting their petition and those who signed up in advance, as required, spoke eloquently and respectfully as they had done on two previous occasions.
The other side was allowed to appear via video from the comfort of home.
Having oddly become suddenly deluged with emails, calls and social media messaging, not to mention a barrage of media reporting of the COVID numbers, unsurprisingly, but quite disappointingly, the commissioners succumbed on the third effort and voted 6-1 to pass the mandate.
It was an example of dysfunctional government.
It seemed there was little interest in representing their constituents, though they went through what looked more like a charade of allowing concerned citizens to be heard. It was a shame as there were many good points that were made respectfully.
After the vote to approve, one very vocal commissioner then sought to have fines and punishment assessed against those who did not comply with the mandate. He was concerned because the mandate was just “basically asking nicely” for compliance without the threat of some kind of attending punishment to dissuade somebody from not complying.
An initial ticket of $9 had been proposed, followed by a fine of $100 for a second offense.
At that point, Enid’s Chief of Police Brian O’Rourke was asked for his input and he laid bare the folly of police involvement in such a matter.
“The enforcement of a $9 ticket could lead to a lot of problems,” he said. “You have a lot people saying they will not comply — and that’s their choice — but if we are called to a situation where we have to try to cite somebody for a $9 fine, we run the risk of escalation.”
O’Rourke noted if somebody refuses to sign the citation, they get arrested. “So we’re actually going to put somebody possibly in jail over a $9 citation? That’s crazy,” he said. “And what happens if they don’t go to court? Is there going to be a $500 failure-to-appear warrant for them? That’s ridiculous.”
Then O’Rourke made an even more salient point.
“I think if you put out this mandate without that strict enforcement, I think you are going to get more compliance,” he said. “There was more compliance this weekend when I was out shopping. If I go to a store and they require a mask, I wear a mask. If they don’t, I don’t and I think that’s a choice people can make.”
The good commissioner did not agree and appeared quite upset nobody would face the prospect of suddenly becoming a criminal if they are not in compliance.
Fortunately, the fines did not get approved as the motion failed to even get a second. But don’t think that’s the end of it as the commissioner in his own Facebook post indicated that it could be revisited.
But if there is a positive takeaway here, it’s the fact we are fortunate to have a police department and police chief not willing to waste precious manpower and time on frivolous, whimsical mandates.
I would much rather see an accused murderer being brought to justice than watching an otherwise law-abiding citizen potentially saddled with a record to satisfy the desires of a city commissioner.
Ruthenberg is a multiple award-winning columnist and writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Contact him at daver@enidnews.com
