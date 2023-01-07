“… a smooth sea never made a skilled sailor, sometimes the best things come from the worst situations.” — Franklin Delano Roosevelt
Why do we look for what’s easy, what’s convenient, what will make us seem like we know what we’re doing, when we should be chasing what is hard, inconvenient, taking a risk that we might just fail?
Don’t fret too much about that human observation … it’s just what we do without even realizing it.
My wife and I were in the midst of another trek over the sometimes challenging multiple hiking trails at Roman Nose State Park on New Year’s Day, when we hit several stunningly quiet places where there is no sound other than a slight breeze in the top of trees, birds chirping and squirrels occasionally chattering at us in the distance.
It was solitude on a stunning level you rarely find these days, what with the incessant growl of planes, trains and automobiles — to swipe a title from a still-funny movie.
It kind of hit me as we trudged along a well-worn trail, that we are in the midst of daily losing things we have known for years — maybe all of our lives.
Of course, things change. We change, the world around us changes and it has been doing so since time immemorial — that place we refer to as a point in time in the past that was so long ago that people have no knowledge or memory of it.
It made me think back to a story I’ve re-told several times of my Civil War living history re-enacting days.
The Trans-Mississippi Rifles participated in a Missouri battle re-enactment, camped in one of the countless camps I’d been to over the course of three decades.
I awoke to a very gentle dripping of a steady, rainy mist, craving coffee and breakfast out in the solitude where we had to fend for ourselves.
No McDonalds, Braum’s or Starbucks nearby at that moment in time.
We needed a campfire to cook and brew, and we had no such thing.
I went to our previous night’s campfire near my tent and began gathering twigs and several scrap pieces of dry paper I could find, including a hand-rolled black powder blank cartridge from my cartridge box for use in my .58-caliber Enfield rifle I would carry in mock battle later in the day.
Several friends looked on from their tents at the wet early morning, giving me a bit of good-natured grief for trying to get a fire going.
I used a stick to swish around in the charred remains of a few coals from the seemingly-dead campfire, used the twigs, paper and cartridge, and instantly had a fire going, with others quickly gathering wood and aiding me as they wondered aloud how in Hades I had started a campfire in the wet weather.
Being a volunteer firefighter at the time, I admonished them that firemen know how fires start — and drew a laugh.
It hit me then — and it hits right now as I write — some deep knowledge I learned long before had moved my groggy mind to start a fire in a light rain.
Where did that knowledge come from? Will a youngster in today’s highly technical, digital, it’s-already-been-done-for-you world, have this basic skill?
I didn’t pass it on to my three boys, unless they remember me telling this story.
You see, we lose skills almost on a daily basis.
It must have been the same for the agrarian peoples of this planet when the Industrial Revolution swept over everyone.
Skills they had previously needed just to survive a day in their lives suddenly were being replaced by new skills.
You see, finding things that allow us to have what are the basics of life — and not what is cool or convenient at the time — might make us comfortable, make us happy on a superficial level.
I can write this column on a laptop computer, go to the invisible internet to do research, post it on our internal newsroom site software, go to work, retrieve it and place it on the opinion page, send it to the platemaker for our press to print, and it is then delivered to you — either digitally or in newspaper form — for all to read.
No writing pen to paper, no typewriter, just today’s digital world that makes our lives easier.
Along the way, I’ve lost skills we used to use for this daily process.
I know for a fact all of you out there have lost skills you used to use in your daily lives you no longer use.
I need to go eat a muffin for breakfast I bought at a store — one already made for me, that 50 years ago I would have had to make myself.
Progress is a good thing, yet as time marches on, it has a price we all must pay.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
