Have you been getting stacks and stacks of campaign mailers in your mailbox? If you’re a registered Republican in Northwest Oklahoma, the answer is probably yes.
One reader brought in a stack of more than 30 mostly 11-by-6 postcards from candidates with all kinds of claims on them, some of them pretty wild. Also, we’ve all been treated to the endless campaign commercials on network television over the last few weeks.
It’s to be expected as election day — next Tuesday — gets nearer.
But, in reading these campaign fliers and viewing the TV commercials, do you get the impression that many of these candidates don’t seem to really understand what office they’re running for?
Many of them seem to think they are running against President Joe Biden.
For example, former state Sen. Kim David is running for Oklahoma Corporation Commission. However, you’d think she’s running for Congress with her campaign calling Joe Biden “asleep at the wheel on energy.” She says she will “stop the liberals.”
Stop the liberals from what? A corporation commissioner is one of three persons elected to regulate fuel, oil and gas, public utilities and transportation industries. The corporation commission is a regulatory body, not a policy-making body. As a corporation commissioner, David will not be in charge of political policy like she was as a state senator.
Then there’s this guy named Steve McQuillen, from Tulsa, whose running for state auditor. Do you know what the state auditor does? The Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector is responsible for auditing and prescribing bookkeeping standards of all government agencies and county treasurers within Oklahoma.
But, according to McQuillen’s campaign materials, he thinks he will have a say in the study of critical race theory in classrooms, gender identity education in elementary schools and whether biological males play girls sports or use girls bathrooms.
Oh, and he also stands with Donald Trump on building a wall.
Sorry, Steve, but as state auditor, you would have influence in NONE of those things.
Then there’s Incumbent State Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn, who also had been a Republican state legislator for 10 years, but claims to be running as a “conservative Republican outsider.” What?
Oh, and she said she is “determined to solve Oklahoma’s current economic struggles and will work to “end excessive regulations, reform the tax code, support education and be a voice of reason that will diversify and grow the economy.”
That all sounds swell, but it’s not the labor commissioner’s job. The labor commissioner serves as the head of the Oklahoma Department of Labor and is responsible for supervising the administration of all state laws relating to labor and workplace safety. The labor commissioner also gathers and publishes information about the workforce of Oklahoma.
And, as far as I can tell, Osborn’s done a fine job as labor commissioner, but for some reason she seems to think she has to run for re-election as an “outsider” and tout influence on things she won’t have influence on.
Look, we all know the political rhetoric gets pretty thick, and it seems Republican after Republican is lining up to be seen as some kind of Donald Trump disciple. Oklahoma is definitely a red state, and by far, one of the strongest states in support of the former president. So, these state office candidates are doing this because they believe that kind of rhetoric will get them elected.
But, as voters, we all must be very aware and informed about who these candidates are and what their job actually will be if elected. Your vote for labor commissioner or state auditor will not impact in the slightest any national issues such as immigration, inflation or economic policies.
Folks who will have influence on national issues are those running for U.S. House and Senate. Folks who will have influence on Oklahoma state laws and policy are those running for state House or Senate and those running for governor. That’s about it.
So, please, know your candidates and know what the job is of the office they’re running for. Then, make your selection based on their competency in that job, not their affinity for or against national politicians.
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
