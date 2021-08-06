In the last couple of weeks as I’ve watched the story about U.S. gymnast Simone Biles unfold, I’ve had a variety of opinions and emotions, most of them coming from a generational perspective.
As a child of Depression-era and World War II-era parents, I was taught about a kind of resilience that comes from being tough. And, tough was described as taking your lumps, getting back up on your feet, pulling yourself up by your bootstraps, never letting your feelings or emotions show — you get the picture.
When the news broke that Biles was pulling herself out of the gymnastic competition, my first reaction was not very empathetic. My first reaction was thinking she will regret this decision. She should “shake it off,” compete no matter what and live with whatever the results were. That’s what athletes of my generation and several behind me have done.
However, as the story continued to unfold, and there was more clarity about what she has been through as an at-risk child in the foster care system and also what she went through with serial sex assaulter team doctor Larry Nassar, I began to understand the types of pressure she’s been under and just how tough she really has been.
She’s been labeled the Greatest of All Time. She’s performed maneuvers that so intimidated judges, they penalized her because they didn’t want other gymnasts trying them. Previous to the Olympics, she was a great interview, speaking confidently about her prospects for winning gold. So, it was a shock to everyone when after a stumble on the vault, she pulled herself out of competition.
All media and most public reactions have been supportive of her decision. As a society, we are becoming more familiar with the idea that we need to take care of our mental health, as well as our physical health. If she pulled out due to a twisted ankle, no one would say a thing. Still, it was somewhat an unconventional move, so it has garnered a lot of attention and focus on the stress put on athletes and how they handle it.
So, my initial hard heart started to soften the more I looked in to everything that has gone on with her, and also reminded me about the importance of resilience.
Today’s resilience also includes hope, seeking support and resources and, in a healthier sense, not backing down from acknowledging your challenges. And, being confident you made the right decision, no matter the criticism or consequences.
Resilience has proudly been on display this past week from Biles, as well as the entire U.S. gymnastics team. I’m in awe of that team’s resilience in the wake of their star’s struggles. They did outstanding as a team and also in individual competitions. Also inspiring was the fact that Biles was right there to support them, encourage them and cheer for them. And, she came back to compete after giving herself the time she needed to rebuild her confidence.
This younger generation can teach us a lesson about how to tap into strengths and support systems to overcome our challenges instead of falling into despair or hiding from problems with unhealthy coping strategies.
Perhaps they’ve mapped out a new course for high-level athletes all over the world who face intense pressure and might become overwhelmed.
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
