There are so many things I found interesting about this past week, and I couldn’t settle on writing about just one.
So, I’m going to do just a quick roundup of what I consider important topics for comment this week.
Exceptional response from a school official
I saw a social media post this week from Edmond Public Schools regarding a school board meeting where some in attendance had apparently made several accusations. So, the superintendent wrote a statement and published it on the district’s web site, the link which is posted here: https://bit.ly/3nTjPKv
The superintendent laid out reasonable and factual responses to claims made at the meeting, including comments made about a book titled “The Glass Castle,” an allegation about a discussion in a fourth-grade class about serial killer Ted Bundy, claims about school board members being paid (they’re not), mask policies, parents’ attendance in the building and, of course, allegations of the district embracing Critical Race Theory.
By now you’ve probably heard about the controversial request from the National School Boards Association for the federal government to consider vocal parents at school board meetings as potential “domestic terrorists,” which is ridiculous. However, we all know that emotions sometimes cause zealous reactions, and I think this superintendent laid out a template about how school districts can handle such disagreements when they come up.
You can click on the link if you’re interested in reading the whole response, which I think you should.
Media apoplexy over VA Republican statehouse win
Watching some in the national media melt down over elections has been a favorite pastime of mine, and this past Tuesday was no different as the election results for Virginia governor came in.
The national media has become far too ingrained in politics, in my opinion, and when certain media celebrities appear to have a vested interest in the outcome — and it turns out different than what they hoped or predicted — they just seem overwhelmed.
Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the gubernatorial race in what has been a blue Virginia.
Several media types showed concern that McAuliffe might lose, primarily because of his comment that parents shouldn’t be telling schools what to teach; but it appeared to me they still could not fathom the convincing win Youngkin posted over McAuliffe.
The knives came out. MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace attacked Youngkin, while she claimed that Critical Race Theory “isn’t real” and decried what she perceived was the emphasis on the issue throughout his campaign. Wallace criticized Youngkin’s campaign strategy and for not distancing himself further from former President Donald Trump.
Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid also had a hard time holding back. The liberal hosts spent much of the night making excuses and blaming Youngkin’s success on backlash to Critical Race Theory, which they, again, claim doesn’t exist (But, it does).
As one conservative radio host posted, “MSNBC is currently going through the seven stages of grief on an endless loop in real time.”
Many of the more liberal pundits reasonably pondered whether the progressive movement in the Democratic party has gone too far left.
“How much of this is a message just to the Democratic Party that it’s too far left?” Anderson Cooper asked during an evening CNN panel, noting popular progressive themes, such as defund police or democratic socialism.
Many of them predictably responded that this election “sent a message” to the Democratic party that maybe they need to scale back on their liberal agenda. Pundits always say this when a political party gets beat in a critical election.
My response is, it should send a message, but the party agenda likely won’t change. They rarely do. This is why we have been seeing such dramatic swings in election results cycle-to-cycle. And the whiplash is exhausting.
Disappointed, dismayed and disgusted — OSU Basketball Coach Mike Boynton
I never write anything about sports. However, the sanction handed down to Oklahoma State University basketball by the NCAA this week is nothing short of outrageous.
OSU athletics did everything right when it came to light that an assistant coach had participated in a kickback scheme. That coach and any players who were a part of it have been long gone for five years.
What is specifically egregious is that other programs more heavily and widely involved in the scheme have not been sanctioned to this excess, at least not yet. It’s a blow to the program and to the coach, personally; however, I believe Boynton has the integrity, the character and the grit to get his team through it and to become stronger. Because, that’s the kind of coach Mike Boynton is, and kids like to play for coaches like that.
Allen is publisher and editor of the News & Eagle.
