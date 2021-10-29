I’ve always been sort of a prankster. I like a good joke, and I like to laugh. At Halloween, I’ll do my best to pull off some scary pranks with people. While most people like the treats and wearing funny costumes or getting into costume party themes during Halloween, I still love the scary part about Halloween.
I love going to Halloween haunted houses. I love some scary movies. I don’t like movies with a bunch of blood and gore — but I like the suspense, the chase and the chills. In today’s scary movie genre, the original “Halloween” is pretty tame. It’s still my all-time favorite scary movie with “Poltergeist” coming in a close second. Netflix has had some pretty good scary series the past few years with “The Haunting of ... ” series the last couple of years and this year, “Midnight Mass.”
I’m not the only one who likes scaring myself. Overall, more than 35% of the general U.S. population likes scary movies. According to AmericaHaunts.com, there are more than 1,200 haunted attractions in the U.S. that charge admission fees. More than 300 amusement parks, like Frontier City or Six Flags Over America, host haunted attractions at their parks during the Halloween season. The typical haunted attraction averages about 8,000 paid guests.
So, what makes people want to scare themselves? And, even though you know that Halloween haunted houses aren’t real and they pay actors to portray scary or gruesome characters, why does panic set in when you turn the corner and come face-to-face with one of them?
In the spirit of Halloween, Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation sent out some press information explaining the physiology of fright. And they say it’s all in your head.
The physiological changes that drive fear begin in the brain called the amygdala, according to OMRF Vice President of Research Rod McEver, M.D. When you sense danger, the bundle of neurons cues the nervous system response that releases stress hormones, such as adrenaline. Makes sense. At Halloween, I change my ringtone to the “Halloween” theme music, and every time my phone rings, I get a little adrenaline rush.
Breathing, heart rate and blood pressure increase, the body pumps muscles with blood, and the blood vessels around vital organs dilate to handle the flood of oxygen and nutrients. Blood glucose levels spike, allowing an energy boost to prepare for aggressive or defensive actions.
“This fight-or-flight response has helped us survive as a species,” McEver said. “Without it, we wouldn’t know that the mountain lion we encounter wants us for dinner and not as a guest.”
Some people, like me gravitate toward frightening experiences, and OMRF offers some research on this as well.
Scientists at Vanderbilt University found a key difference in how thrill-seekers and thrill-avoiders process dopamine, the chemical in the brain associated with pleasure and reward. In a 2013 study, the researchers discovered that thrill-seekers have fewer dopamine regulators to shut down the chemical’s production. By contrast, thrill-avoiders have no shortage of the brake-like molecules.
“Dopamine is motivating,” he said. “Those who release more of the chemical than others may be unconsciously drawn to situations that boost it.”
Hmmm. Maybe that’s why I keep coming back to the newspaper business, which is in itself a roller-coaster ride.
All I know is that when I get out of a haunted house — or even after I’ve ridden a roller coaster or thrill ride, I’m laughing and I’m happy, not scared. It’s a rush.
So, if you’re looking for some scares this Halloween, now you know what goes through your brain and body. But, don’t overthink it and don’t overdo it. Just have fun and be safe.
Allen is publisher and editor of the News & Eagle.
