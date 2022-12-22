Every year, the News & Eagle publishes Letters to Santa, and it’s always interesting to peruse these letters to find out what the most-wanted requests are for Santa each year. Our section published last past Sunday and can also be found in our Sunday, Dec. 18, E-Edition.
For those of us who are parents or grandparents, it’s important to look at these lists to find out what the kids are into these days. As a grandparent, I’m always intrigued by the new items that pop up every year.
For example, this year, a lot of letters asked for Squishmallows. Now, I had no idea what that was; however, looking it up, I found out that a Squishmallow is just another toy that is both plush and squishy, and they come in all types of shapes. They could be an animal, an object, whatever.
They come in different sizes. I saw Squishmallows in the shapes of a planet, boba tea, tortilla and guacamole chip bowl, a unicorn, a dinosaur. I have to wonder why these are so popular; however, as an adult, I might like one to use as one of those stress-reliever toys.
Other than the Squishmallow, it seems like a lot of kids are still wanting the most popular (and expensive) tech items.
Big-dollar items on kids’ request lists this year included iPhone 14s, computers, tablets, PlayStations, Xboxes, Nintendos, Apple watches, Airpods and iPads.
Of course, many of those items start near $1,000, then go down to the $500s and $400s with Airpods being somewhat the cheapest at $200. Those kids need to have been especially good this year to get those items!
Traditional big-dollar items also include modes of transportation. While one practical kid asked for a Jeep (when he’s older), several kids are wanting go-karts and motorcycles. Other cheaper modes of transportation are the hoverboards, skates and scooters. Bicycles still are popular, thank goodness!
Pets also are big on the lists, and we hope that parents are very careful about getting a new pet for the household during Christmas time. Nothing is cuter than a new puppy or kitten to surprise the family with, but you have to remember those pets are lifetime commitments, not just a holiday perk. If you are bringing a new pet into the family, please make sure to understand the care and love that pet will require over 10-15 years.
I also enjoyed some of the more creative requests in our Santa Letters edition. One kid had a detailed list of presents she wanted under and the tree and a separate specific list of presents she wanted in her stocking. Details matter when it comes to Santa!
Another kid wanted to go back to the 1980s with his list. He wanted ’80s clothes, including graphic T-shirts from the era. He wanted a Walkman, and he also mentioned Dustin Henderson, so he’s obviously a “Stranger Things” fan.
One child bravely addressed his Santa letter to “Dear Mom and Dad.” Talk about being cynical!
Barbies still are big. Pokémon cards and Legos still are big. OU and OSU and other athletic team items still are big.
I also was pleased to see how many kids asked for books. That’s encouraging.
Some wishes were simple, other wishes were complicated, but the magic of Christmas is that it can be a time when wishes come true.
I want to thank all the organizations that work so hard each Christmas to fulfill those wishes for all kids. Thanks to Salvation Army, Toys for Tots, Operation Christmas, churches, civic organizations and all others who want the magic of Christmas and perpetual hope to be spread throughout the season.
If every child has at least one Christmas wish come true this season, our hearts can be filled with joy and hope.
Enjoy the season, and I wish a Merry Christmas to all our readers. We thank you for supporting local journalism and connecting to your community through our newspaper.
Have a blessed holiday!
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
