One of our favorite traditions at the Enid News & Eagle is to print Letters to Santa from young children in our readership area. Our Letters to Santa published last Sunday, and if you missed it, you can still log on to enidnews.com and read them online.

Letters to Santa are fun to read, and hey grandparents, if you’re still wondering what to get your grandkids, this section will certainly give you some ideas!

We appreciate the teachers who help gather these letters and get them sent to us electronically. Back in the old days, we had to retype the letters, and, frankly, that was a nightmare.

But, just as Santa has upgraded technologically, so has the Enid News & Eagle, and each year we receive hundreds of letters (now via email) from area children.

Most of the letters we receive are full of joy and excitement. Some kids ask for one or two things, others have a long laundry list. A few just wanted cold hard cash. One youngster asked for $9,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000. That kid will have a job in the federal government some day!

Enid, area children pen letters to Santa Enid, area children pen letters to Santa for Christmas 2021

We can tell what the toy trends are. This year, hoverboards, Playstations, Poppits, Paw Patrol, Barbie dream houses, dirt bikes and iPhones seem to be heading a lot of lists. A number of children are asking for their own elf. Perhaps they’re talking about the Elf on the Shelf that many parents employ to prompt good behavior during the holiday season, and they want one at their house!

Some of the kids wanted to tell Santa how much they’ve helped around the house. They gave details about how they helped hang up lights or decorated the tree. Some talked about helping with younger brothers and sisters. One child was very proud that he picked up the dog’s poop this year.

It’s always heartening to see letters from kids thanking Santa for what he brought last year. “Thank you for being so nice and generous,” one child wrote.

A few kids admit to some bad behavior during the year, and they are apologetic. Hey, at least they’re honest. That has to mean something in Santa’s book, right?

Some letters, however, signal struggles families are having. Some of the kids are telling Santa about their mom or dad being sick and asking for them to feel better. Some ask for help with financial problems in the household. Some ask for safety and health for others. Some ask for presents for brothers, sisters, moms and dads, but not for themselves.

As I’ve worked with Santa letters over the years, it’s always been a little gut-wrenching to read some very sad letters. You get a glimpse into the life of a child or family when you read these Santa letters.

Christmas is a time of joy and excitement for most children. But, when you read a letter from a child who is struggling, it hits in the heart. That’s why it is so important to support local drives that help families have a brighter holiday.

If you’re not receiving joy this year — for whatever reason — try giving joy to others by donating to these drives or reaching out to someone you know needs help. From these simple acts of helping and caring for others, the joy will come to you.

Merry Christmas everyone! And, if you’re around little ones on Christmas morning, enjoy all that wonder and excitement!

Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.