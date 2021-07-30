Brothers can certainly have fights and controversies as they grow throughout the years. Just look at what is happening in Great Britain’s royal family between future king William and his little brother, Harry.
Their fight is all over the news. There is some new development about the royal rift just about every day.
The brotherly relationship between the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University is coming up as pretty significant competition to the royal family rift — at least here in Oklahoma. For more than a week, the relationship between OU and OSU has grown increasingly strained as the rhetoric regarding conference re-alignment continues.
This fight between institutional and athletic brothers has got many of the same components as the royal brothers’ conflict — harsh talk, lots of media attention, legal threats and even lawmaker angst.
OU is expected to join the Southeastern Conference (SEC), along with Texas. OSU seems to be left out in the cold — at least so far, although sports pundits are pointing to the Pac-12 as the savior for the Cowboys.
This has led to quite a bit of hyperbole about loyalty, bonds and trust from high-profile representatives of both universities.
Newly installed OSU President Kayse Shrum fired the first shot by calling into question the integrity of OU’s decision to seek alliance with the SEC without letting OSU know about it.
“We are disappointed by the lack of engagement and transparency from our colleagues at OU,” she said on Twitter. “We have historically worked together to advance our state and address issues based on a partnership built on trust.”
She went on to say “These conversations, which developed over a long period, are a clear breach of the Big 12 Conference bylaws and broke the decades-long bond of trust between our universities. It is difficult to understand how an Oklahoma institution of higher education would follow the University of Texas to the detriment of the state of Oklahoma.”
Because the real drivers behind OU’s decision — President Joe Harroz and Athletic Director Joe Castiglione — can’t come out publicly in defense of the university, they sent out the next best thing. Enter Pit Bull Bob Stoops, who made big news with his own response to the critical comments by OSU’s president.
“Let’s set the record straight: OU’s move to the SEC is what’s best for Oklahoma,” Stoops wrote. “The reality is that conferences are now more important than ever and, with limited spots, the strongest conferences would not accept OU if we were to require OSU to join as well.”
He also said “I disagree with any claims asserted that OU’s decision is “to the detriment of the State of Oklahoma,” and that OU made it without “engagement and transparency.”
He goes on to call the University of Oklahoma the state’s “flagship” university. If that’s not a poke in the eye to OSU, I don’t know what is.
There’s been Big Brother-Little Brother comparisons throughout history between OU versus OSU, particularly when it comes to the football program. Most university officials avoid that kind of talk, but quite clearly, this rift is bringing out the highest emotions among university leaders as well as fans.
As for OSU’s athletics programs, they are top-notch. The football program has seen increased improvements, as well as facility improvements for more than a decade. OSU’s history in football compared to OU hasn’t been stellar, but there is no doubt that OSU’s football program is high-quality. But it isn’t elite as OU’s football program is.
As much as state leaders and university leaders don’t like to make these kinds of comparisons between programs, the SEC move by OU has publicly pointed out the difference. It’s hurtful for many to hear it straight out loud and for it to be front and center.
But, there it is.
This certainly isn’t the first time money has broken a family unit apart. No one knows what the future will hold, and it feels a little “icky” to me right now about how this has all come about. I think there will be more emotional challenges ahead for the two universities.
It’s too soon to tell if those brotherly bonds between the universities will ever be repaired. Unless both OU and OSU football programs end up standing proud in their new conferences, it probably won’t for a long, long time.
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
