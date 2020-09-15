COLUMN: Rage in America

America is supposed to be the beaming light of the world and, in many cases, we are, but during election time, we take a step back. The name-calling, the lying, and racism hit a peak in America during election time, and any time one minority group speaks up about equality.
Equality should not be a political issue. It is a basic human right in America. Most wonder why asking for the same rights for a minority as the majority gets should be so controversial. Why is wanting the same number of voting polls in minority neighborhoods as there are in the majority neighborhoods such an issue? Why is wanting the same education funds allocation in minority neighborhoods as those in the majority neighborhoods a bad thing?
The majority in this country is on the defense, as it has been for years. Those in the majority believe they are under attack simply for being born there. Most minorities do not want to attack the majority for being in the majority; they want them to use their position to help everyone in American have the opportunity to succeed. The government has long thrown money at a problem in minority and poor majority communities, but has never built an infrastructure for their success. America is the home of the free and the home of great opportunity, and we should all praise that — but we must also look deeply into the systems that are still oppressing American citizens.
The majority has a great opportunity, as it has had for hundreds of years. A lot of pressure is placed on their shoulders, but with each generation, the majority can improve conditions or contribute to the destruction of equality. My view is that many in majority would like to leave America better when they leave this Earth. Many do not know how they can contribute to bettering America and advocating for a more equal society. To them I say this: Just try to do your best in looking at life through the eyes of a person in a minority group, and try to put yourself in their shoes to see how you can do your part to make life better for everyone.
The 2020 presidential election has tempers running high, and when that happens, many people are not able to see the damage they are doing when they share fake stories online, make racist remarks, and treat people so disrespectfully. It erodes the very fabric of our country.
Each political side and its supporters should fight for their candidates. But we must remember the president is one person, while we are many, and our actions — not the president's — will dictate the future of America. We need more love and less hate in this country.
Corey Carolina is a North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co. He is an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
