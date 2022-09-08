We knew it was coming; but still, to hear the actual news was hard.
Queen Elizabeth II is dead. She died Thursday at the age of 96, serving her country as sovereign for 70 years.
Those of us who are Boomers have only known one British monarch our entire lives. Her reign has been a benchmark for our own life experiences in many ways.
Sure, we Americans don’t have monarchies and the pageantry, but for the most part, Americans have been obsessed with the British royals. Queen Elizabeth’s life has punctuated popular culture.
We grew up in the age of television and mass communications, and the American media has been obsessed with the royals during my entire lifetime. So, how could I not be impacted a little emotionally in hearing this news?
I was in college when Prince Charles married Diana. In fact, I was living in an apartment near the OU campus, and I got up at 3 or 4 in the morning to watch the wedding. Then, I was a young adult and young parent as Diana and Charles went through their messiness, so I guess that is when I really became a devoted royals watcher.
Of course, everyone in the world is wondering what happens next. I mean, 70 years without a change in the monarchy is a long time. We’ve all heard that the British monarchy could be hanging by a thread, and there is no doubt, at least in my mind, that things will definitely change in the years to come.
Do the British people have the appetite for the monarchy to continue? According to recent financial reports, the monarchy costs the British people more than 102 million pounds annually.
But, just for the moment, I want to pay homage to the queen, who in my mind, did her job about as outstandingly as anyone could have ever expected.
None of us know the queen, other than through dramatizations from television, movies and TV series. If even a quarter of what was portrayed about her is true, she was an incredible person. Recently during the Platinum Jubilee celebration just a few months ago, we got to see a little bit of her humorous side in the skit with Paddington bear.
Her reign spanned wars, 15 prime ministers and 14 U.S. presidents. It weathered many economic crises in Britain and the downsizing of her kingdom.
The end of her reign is certainly going to bring more about the monarchy and its future to the world’s attention. We can expect days of mourning and a lot of coverage of everything British royal.
For those of us who grew up on the media circus that has been the British royal family, it’s definitely an end of an era. It’s almost like losing a benevolent grandparent.
It’s difficult not to feel a bit sad, even all the way over here in the U.S. where we have a mountain of problems of our own to worry about. But, we will take the time to remember and honor the most well-known woman in modern world history.
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
