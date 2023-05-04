Anyone who has attended or tuned in to a city of Enid commission meeting over the last couple of years has no doubt seen that public comment during the meetings has increased and sometimes been contentious.
Over the last few years, the city commission has allowed public comments to be heard before the regular business part of the meeting. One good reason for hearing these comments at the beginning is to give those wanting to be heard the chance to make their comments, then not have to stay for the rest of the meeting.
Also, the city of Enid has been allowing comments on a timed basis, three minutes per comment.
The regime has changed with the installation of a new mayor, and new Mayor David Mason made some changes in how public comments will be handled. He placed the comment section to the end of the meeting, and this past meeting, the time limit for comments was one minute.
According to the Open Meeting Act, except as otherwise provided by law, no action nor discussion shall be undertaken by members of a public body on any item not appearing on the posted agenda; however, members of a public body or its staff may make brief comments in response to statements made or questions posed by members of the general public during these comment sessions.
I think folks need to understand that the Open Meeting Act does not require that a public body give citizens the right to be heard at meetings. So, it’s a good thing that the city commission is allowing public comment.
According to a 1988 Attorney General’s opinion, however a public body chooses to adopt rules — like the ones for public comment — they must adopt those rules by a vote of the governing body.
The Enid City Commission in October 2021 voted on broad public comment rules, allowing for the three-minute comments but giving the mayor discretion to make changes as long as the other commissioners agree.
Now that a new mayor and commission has been seated, the rules voted by the previous mayor and commission shouldn’t just necessarily carry over. Those rules should be revisited by the new commission.
Rules for public comment should be placed on the next regular business agenda and voted on by the entire commission.
I also believe a one-minute limit is not sufficient for public comment. Limits should be no less than two minutes. I think the three-minute limit was fine; however, two minutes should be the bare minimum, not one minute as the bare minimum.
Public comment and engagement is important, and I thank city commissions past and present for allowing public comment. Yes, sometimes those comments can be harsh; however, residents feel more empowered when they have right to be heard.
In the past year, residents have made their concerns known primarily about changes at the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County; yet, the commission has failed to address those concerns by placing an item on the agenda.
They backed out of an opportunity to address the issue a few months ago.
Now that a new commission has been seated, it’s time the commission place concerns about the public library on the agenda so there can be a full hearing from residents, staff and commissioners.
The city of Enid has a lot going on, and it is important that business be conducted in a diplomatic and timely manner during these meetings.
However, hearing views from the public — no matter how many times they may address the same issue — better enhances the commissioners’ understanding of how their decisions impact their constituents. We need and appreciate this engagement.
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
