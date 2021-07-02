I’m going to date myself here, but remember the “Scooby-Doo” Saturday morning cartoon where the group of pesky teenagers always found a way to debunk some kind of haunting caper? The culprit — unmasked from his ghost outfit — usually ended up saying, “And I would have gotten away with it, if it hadn’t been for you darn kids!”
I had a similar feeling after hearing comments from the folks who made the decision to close the William S. Key Correction Center in Fort Supply. Secretary of Public Safety Tricia Everest basically said The Woodward News spoiled their plans to NOT be transparent with the public about closing the facility. The Woodward News apparently found out before the corrections department was going to announce it.
Darn that pesky Woodward News! But, thank goodness for that pesky Woodward News.
The whole situation is truly a debacle of major proportions. And, it also shows just how out of touch some in government are regarding decisions that have major ripple-down impacts.
First, local officials shouldn’t have been caught so off guard. State Sen. Casey Murdock, whose district covers much of Northwest Oklahoma, has taken up the cause of William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply, and he announced in January 2020 that he learned the prison was on a list for possible closure. At that time, he called saving the prison “the line in the sand,” for him.
The Legislature had allocated $17 million to pay for repairs to the ailing prison. Yet, correctional officials later — and without seeking legislative input — opted to spend the bond money on other prisons. This should have been a clue that the decision appeared to already be made regarding closure of the prison.
According to a meeting held earlier this week, top state officials, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, already had approved plans to close the minimum security prison by the end of the year, but the public wasn’t supposed to find out this soon. The closure plans apparently were written on May 13, but lawmakers and other local leaders weren’t informed until that pesky Woodward News got wind of the closure.
What appears to be a concerted effort to make this decision as much in the dark as possible is truly disappointing.
While on the one hand we can understand the “fiscal prudence” of not wanting to spend tens of millions of dollars to patch up a dilapidated facility, the math of saving only $1.3 million a year by closure is minuscule compared to the hundreds of millions of dollars of economic impact the prison has on at least three counties in Northwest Oklahoma. And, if the $17 million had been spent on repairs to Key as it was appropriated, the situation might not be as dire.
It may not be the Department of Corrections’ responsibility to consider economic impact of a decision to close the prison, but they shouldn’t be immune to those considerations. The economy of rural Northwest Oklahoma already is fragile, and if the building can’t be a prison, then there should be a plan in place to use the facility in a way that continues the majority of jobs already there. Just closing the facility and walking away is wrong, unfair and inappropriate to do over an 8% savings.
While Murdock and regional leaders will have to take the lead on developing some kind of plan to save the facility, Gov. Stitt also has to come to the table in coming up with a solution. The governor won election overwhelmingly in those counties — 73% in Woodward County, 80% in Ellis County and 78% in Harper County. Without the rural vote in Oklahoma, he wouldn’t be governor.
It’s not too late to stop this and start over with a proper and transparent process. The prison should not be closed until there is a vision for what it could become.
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
