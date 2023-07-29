In 1931, S.R. Ranganathan proposed a theory of librarianship that included five principles.
Today, these five principles are known as The Five Laws of Library Science. Libraries in 1931 were very different from today’s libraries, but the concepts behind these laws are timeless. I thought it might be good to use the next few columns to talk about these laws of library science in more detail.
These laws are: “Books are for use,” “Every person their book,” “Every book its reader,” “Save the time of the reader” and “A library is a growing organism.”
The first law is books are for use. We might feel as if this does not need said. However, the implications are worth considering.
In the past, some books were not readily available. For example, in the libraries in India in 1931, Ranganathan found some books were chained to the shelves.
These books could not be taken from the library, or even to a table, to be read. This is a barrier to access.
Is anyone going to read a book if they have to stand next to the shelf and hold it while they try to read?
He believed books should be read; they should be available for use. The value of the book is lost if no one is allowed to read it. There is no way to consider the ideas in a book and decide if you do, do not or only partially agree with the author if you cannot read the book.
There are other ways to make books difficult to read as well.
Historically, there have been books in libraries that were stored away where the public could find them without assistance. While a library patron could find out that the library had the book, you might have to ask the librarian to get it for you.
For example, “Animal Farm” by George Orwell has been challenged many times. If the local librarian decided this book should not be on the shelf but a patron could ask for it, that is a barrier to access to the book.
It is not a chain holding the book to the shelf, but it might stop you from reading the book. If you were concerned that news of your borrowing the book would spread to your neighbors, and they might think you were a communist, you might not ask for the book.
Interestingly, “Animal Farm” was banned in some areas for promoting communism and in other areas for being anti-communist. You cannot know what you think about the story if you cannot access the book.
This can be expanded to include all library materials and services. The materials, programs and services of the library are intended to be used. The library should not create barriers that prevent anyone from accessing the materials, programs or services of interest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.