From time to time, I like to look back and re-examine myself. Have you ever done that? Think about a political belief or a societal belief you might have had five years ago? Ten years ago?
I do it all the time because I consider myself a student of current events. Today, as we are dealing with many important societal and cultural issues, it seems a relevant thing to do. After all, I suspect many of us may have different ideas and beliefs today than we had in our past.
Since we are just a few months post-presidential election, I have been looking back on some of my former writings about politics and presidents.
In past writings, I called President Barack Obama “radically left.” I called President George W. Bush’s presidency “cluttered and confused.” I called President Jimmy Carter “weak.” Today, I think I need to correct the record on all three counts.
I believed Carter to be a weak president, mostly based on his handling of the Iran hostage situation. True, he faced many epic challenges of the day, including the energy crisis, Iran, Soviet aggression, etc. He just didn’t seem up to the task.
Today I consider President Jimmy Carter one of the most inspiring and influential leaders to hold the office. He has had a very active post-presidency, teaching, writing, contributing to Habitat for Humanity, human rights and disease prevention and won a Nobel Prize. At 96, he still writes and teaches Sunday School. The presidency was really a launching pad for what has been an inspirational life.
Bush stepped out of public view until he wrote a book about some of his most controversial presidential moments. And although he was very careful not to criticize his successor, Barack Obama, he made very clear during the volatile campaign and presidency of Donald Trump that he did not support Trump or his rhetoric. That criticism has earned him the scorn of many Republicans who once adored him, but he hasn’t backed down. He’s also made important statements about racism and the Jan. 6 capitol insurrection. He’s become the reasonable voice for the Republican Party.
Obama’s legacy came under intense scrutiny during the 2020 presidential campaign. With his vice president, Joe Biden, on the ticket, Democrats argued bitterly over which direction the party should go. While to many more conservative voters in 2008 Obama’s agenda was a radical one, compared to the 2020 agenda of most Democratic candidates, it was downright conservative.
In fact, the former president seemed to warn his Democratic colleagues not to lurch the party too far to the left. An NPR article from 2019 noted the difference when the former president said during off-microphone comments, “This is still a country that is less revolutionary that it is interested in improvements. They like seeing things improved. But the average American doesn’t think that we have to completely tear down the system to remake it. And I think it’s important for us not to lose sight of that.”
Presidents spend a great deal of time trying to establish their legacies, at least our most current presidents do. Some presidents continue to build strong legacies after they leave office. Some do not. To me, these presidents still have something to say, something to contribute that can bring about a much-needed reality check in the midst of the political storm.
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.