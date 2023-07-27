I have been incredibly blessed to have been able to make an entire career out of my passion — which is writing.
When I just a young kid, I used to be like “John Boy” Walton and used my Big Chief tablet and big lead pencils to construct short stories and poems. In junior high school, I was able to take a typing class, and I became a pretty fast typist. In high school, I took shorthand, and believe me that has been tremendously helpful in my career when it came to taking notes. I can still take notes in shorthand — which is definitely a lost art and one that no one under the age of 50 probably knows anymore.
I had a great composition teacher in high school who taught me more about writing than anyone else, even college professors. I also was able to work on the high school newspaper, and I became editor of that paper my senior year. The summer before, I was offered a job as a news clerk at the Shawnee News-Star, and I was able to continue working at the News-Star during the summers throughout college.
I majored in news communication at the University of Oklahoma, but I really didn’t work much for the college newspaper. Instead of being on staff of the OU Daily, I took a lot of elective classes in political science and history — both which have been helpful in my career.
At one point, I thought I might pursue law school. I took the LSAT, but my scores weren’t that impressive. I was wait-listed for OU Law School, so I went and got a job, thinking I could always go to law school later.
Throughout my career, I’ve had some memorable moments in my life, and have met fascinating people.
My first job out of college wasn’t in newspaper work — it was in public relations for an art museum in Oklahoma City.
I was the second person in a two-person PR department when the museum hosted a world-renowned art exhibit from the Phillips Collection in Washington, D.C. During that time, there was a big exposé in the national media about corruption in military spending. Our Phillips Collection exhibit had a major military contractor as a sponsor, and there were investigations into some of those contractors, including the one sponsoring our exhibit.
I went to work one morning only to find a TV news crew I wasn’t familiar with lurking around my building. I got out of my car and went up to them and asked how I could help. The short, young dude I was talking to turned out to be Geraldo Rivera, who was looking into the money spent on our exhibit by this contractor. At that time, I was just 22 years old.
Just a short time later, I went back to newspaper work, serving as the editor of FRIDAY newspaper, a weekly serving the prominent Nichols Hills area in Oklahoma City. I worked for a fantastic entrepreneur by the name of J. Leland Gourley. He was a staunch conservative and was the conservative equivalent in the state to the liberal journalist Frosty Troy.
Working at FRIDAY brought me in contact with some of the richest and most prominent people in Oklahoma City, and I even got to take a trip to Las Vegas to cover a party sponsored by some Oklahomans who were footing the bill for a movie starring popular ’80s singer Laura Branigan and the inimitable Ruth Gordon. I got to hobnob with those two one evening, and it was a lot of fun.
I also was able to investigate some interesting happenings, including a well-known illegal gambling ring taking place in north Oklahoma City.
Then I got married and went on to work in newspapers in Ardmore and later Pittsburg, Kan. As a newspaper executive, I have had the privilege of meeting many prominent politicians and lawmakers. I even interviewed former Vice President Al Gore the first time he ran for president. I met icons such as Texas Gov. Ann Richards and prominent columnist Molly Ivins.
When I was general manager of the Log Cabin Democrat in Conway, Ark., I and several other editors and publishers from Morris Communications rode on the same small airplane from Denver to Aspen with former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan. He sat right behind me, and I overheard some very interesting information.
It’s been a great career and it’s been a lot of fun, but the most satisfaction I’ve received from my newspaper work is getting to know the people I’ve worked with at various newspapers and the people in communities my newspapers have served.
Connecting with the community is the best part about being an editor and publisher of a community newspaper. Yes, we sometimes uncover wrongdoings or misdeeds, but mostly working at a community newspaper means showcasing the positive people, places and events and sharing that information with others in the community.
Although the media landscape continues to evolve, established print publications like the Enid News & Eagle continue to provide stable employment opportunities for journalists, marketing professionals and production teams. There is still a demand for well-crafted, researched and accurate stories.
No matter if the newspaper has made you mad with an editorial stance or coverage that made you uncomfortable or you disagreed with, Enid and Northwest Oklahoma are better because of the strength of print journalism brought to you by this newspaper. I’m extremely proud of these journalists and the positive difference they have made in this community.
I got to be a part of this extraordinary team twice. I will dearly miss them all.
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
