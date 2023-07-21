Anytime a longtime journalist or news professional announces a retirement, a little bit of journalism history disappears. That’s why it has been so hard for me to make the decision to finally call it a career and retire from an industry that I have been privileged to be a part of since 1977.
I wanted to take a little bit of space to reiterate to our community just how important it is to support and sustain your local newspaper.
Communities in Oklahoma and across the country have been struggling with the vast changes in the newspaper industry — particularly the business model — for more than a decade. The changes brought to the information age by the internet and social media have turned the traditional media models upside down, and none has been more profound than the local community newspaper.
CNHI, which owns the News & Eagle as well as most of the community newspapers in the state of Oklahoma, has worked diligently to maintain and sustain local newspaper operations; although some of those changes have been painful and brought additional challenges.
Stories and news broadcasts over the last few years — particularly post pandemic — have focused on how more and more news deserts have been created by the closure of small community newspapers and how communities are responding when they realize that just getting their local information through Facebook, Twitter or Instagram isn’t cutting it. While there are several folks out and about trying to convince communities they can cover local news, the hard truth is, they really can’t because they don’t have the training, institutional knowledge and the marketing resources that newspaper companies still bring to the table.
Enid News & Eagle newspaper and media publishing company is a long-standing, community news and marketing organization, centered around local media. Having a strong, viable and relevant newspaper is an economic development tool for our area as well as the watchdog over government and public entities.
The News & Eagle is the largest information and advertising organization in the area. And what we do is important to Enid, which is the largest retail hub in the northwest quadrant of the state. Business and economic development are paramount to the continued growth of our community, and marketing, advertising, news and information are economic development tools that bring readers and businesses together.
We are local people covering local news. We have local faces, names and addresses. You see us at the grocery store, or the ballgame, at the local civic club or in church. Even through the many changes our industry has gone through, our newspaper still has the largest reach of any other organization attempting to cover news in our area. We produce a regular print product as well as special publications that meet niche needs.
Even though partisan politics and ideologies are driving a lot of the information consumers digest each day, no other information source has the credibility and accountability we have. Content is king. People rely on us for news and information. So if they are seeing an ad in the paper, they rely on the content and will believe in the advertisement as well.
And while we’re talking about the importance of local community newspapers, it’s important to note the News & Eagle provides a full array of marketing options via print, digital, email, geo-fencing, geo-targeting, social, event marketing and other growth tactics. We have various platforms that we can use to extend reach for our advertisers and through these programs, we can target by demographics, psychographics and geographics.
In the era of social media, businesses can see that a few hundred of their followers saw their latest post, but with constantly changing algorithms online the guarantee of thousands of followers seeing every post is low. The News & Eagle has a guaranteed audience through print and digital products with no mystery algorithm pushing posts and news away.
Though names and owners have changed over the decades, this locally based publication has been in business for 130 years. The subscriber-based, archivable nature of the newspaper is a permanent and intensely local feature of the News & Eagle.
The role of a community newspaper is one of community watchdog as well as community builder. We act as the eyes and ears of readers watching public spending, public decisions, quality of education, behavior of law enforcement, votes by lawmakers, etc. This is a special role of a local newspaper. We care about the community; therefore we want to see it succeed. We have shared interests with everyone else here.
While we as a newspaper staff and industry do all we can to keep our business viable, the community has a huge role in our success as well.
So, as I move forward into my next journey, and the News & Eagle moves forward into its next journey, I ask the community to continue to do what it takes to make sure this newspaper is around for many years to come.
The success or failure of our community newspapers is really up to the local people.
I’ll publish Part 2 next week with some favorite memories over the last 46 years in this business, and why I think the newspaper industry will survive and thrive.
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
