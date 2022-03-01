Enid Street Outreach Services meets people that are unhoused where they are and works to remove barriers to reducing homelessness. We help the homeless by building relationships and providing advocacy and support. We believe everyone deserves a place to call home.
The impact homeless outreach has on the community is priceless. Individuals that experience homelessness are in crisis all the time. Every year that someone experiences homelessness, it increases their trauma on their mind, body and soul. There are many things that cause a person to become homeless, such as loss of job, change in family dynamics, domestic violence, LGBTQI rejection, medical and mental health difficulties, eviction and alcohol and substance abuse.
What is the result of an individual who is chronically homeless? Mental and physical trauma/illness and drug and alcohol abuse. These are challenges that are not easily solved in order to escape the experience of homelessness.
People experiencing chronic homelessness are particularly vulnerable because they disproportionately live in unsheltered locations and have one or more disabilities. That is why outreach and engagement to help people is so important.
Enid Street Outreach connects and remove barriers to resources. Such as clothing, winter gear, Medicaid expansion, food stamps, medication, nutrition, identification cards, mental health services and shelter. Think of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs.
What can help?
• Higher wages.
• Universal health care.
• Mental health treatment.
• Substance abuse treatment.
• Affordable housing.
• Building connections/trust to community.
• Income equality.
• Preschool and daycare assistance.
We believe no one can get off the streets by themselves.
We must build a community together and make our neighbors problems our problems and to solve them as community.
People living on the streets in our community keeps us awake at night.
Chronic homelessness is complicated, and it can’t be solved by any single agency. We certainly don’t claim to know everything there is to know about people experiencing homelessness. We’ve never been homeless; however, we’ve been working and thinking about it for decades.
My brother-in-law was chronically homeless and had mental and substance abuse problems. He died in 2000. At time of his death, he was in a relationship, new father and was in housing; however, he could not shake the trauma of his experiences. He died in single car drunk driving crash.
We are proud of the work we have done in this community to respond to the ongoing pandemic and mental health crisis. As mental health advocates, we know how critical it is to provide reliable and accessible mental health support, especially at a time when thousands of people are experiencing symptoms of a mental health condition for the first time.
Cindy and Rhonda Stevison are founders Enid Street Outreach. Cindy also is a member of the Enid News & Eagle Community Advisory Board.
