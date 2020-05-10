Being a mother these days, is, well, a mother.
Not that I speak from personal experience mind you, but I know many mothers, and I had one, so I’m not totally talking through my hat.
Mine was an old-fashioned stay-at-home mom. That didn’t mean she wasn’t a working mom. She worked, all right, but she just didn’t get paid for her labors.
She was tough, she was demanding and she didn’t suffer fools lightly. And don’t even think about trying to lie to her. She had an innate sixth sense about that sort of thing.
She also had X-ray vision. She must have. She sure could see right through me.
But she was also warm and loving. She was my biggest fan, my staunchest defender, the anchor that helped keep my universe centered. I gave her joy, I hope, but I also gave her plenty of heartache and sleepless nights, I’m certain.
All that was, and is, part of being a mom. But she was a mom in a much simpler time, before the age of overcrowded schedules, the Internet, social media, crippling peer pressure and, certainly, the coronavirus pandemic.
In the new scrub-up and lock-down world in which we live, moms are working from home, all the while they are still working at home, juggling their careers with cooking, cleaning, laundry, oh, and, I almost forgot, child-rearing.
But moms today are not only raising their offspring, they also are trying to teach them as schools have shut down and education is being conducted virtually.
Moms are trying to help their youngsters recall the name of the fifth president (James Monroe), the capital of Lithuania (Vilnius) and the hypotenuse of a right triangle (you’ve got me there).
At the same time they are having Zoom meetings, trying to produce vital sales projection charts and struggling to review their firm’s all-important contract with the Acme Safe Company.
And then there is breakfast, lunch and dinner (not to mention snacks), trying to keep the kiddies fed, as well as the dog, the cat, the bird and the husband.
Ah yes, the husband. He is likely working from home, too, and if she is extremely blessed he is one of those remarkable men who not only knows what he is doing when it comes to helping around the house, but is willing to do so with only a minimum of griping.
And that’s not to mention all the moms who are serving on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus, working as doctors, nurses, store clerks or in any one of a number of vital occupations. They are our heroes twice over.
Moms give life, to be sure, but they give so much more. They give their hearts to their children from the first instant they realize there is nascent life blooming inside their bellies.
They give their sweat and effort with one goal in mind, to keep their children safe, to make them happy and to help them grow to become honest and productive human beings.
Step between a mother bear and her cubs and you’ll be lucky to get by just losing a limb. And it only gets worse when that mother is human. If you are dumb enough to threaten a mother’s offspring in any way, you’d better already be running away.
Mothers are the great physicians. Their kisses will heal the most painful of knee or elbow scrapes, their hugs will help dry the most intense torrent of tears — not to mention that their saliva applied to a tissue will clean the muddiest, stickiest of little faces.
Not that mothers are perfect, far from it. They are mean. Mine wouldn’t let me wear blue jeans to school (she thought they looked sloppy). One year when my grades were down, she wouldn’t let me watch television on school nights (it worked, my grades came up).
She wouldn’t let me run around all night with my friends when I was a teen, she wouldn’t let me eat dessert first, she wouldn’t let me get away with talking back and being disrespectful, she wouldn’t let me stay up until the wee hours on school nights, she wouldn’t let me get up from the table without at least trying my vegetables.
All moms are mean, of course, but I was convinced mine was the meanest on the planet, perhaps in the entire universe.
It is funny how your perspective changes as you age. I realize now she was simply trying to teach me to make my way in the world, to be a person more likely to get a job and make a living than to wind up on a wanted poster or as a crime item on the evening news.
Mothers teach, nurture, feed (both souls and bellies), correct, guide, discipline, inspire, challenge, lead, protect, clean, organize, defend, comfort and heal. They build us up when we are low and they will take us down a notch when we are getting just a bit too big for our britches.
They are honest, sometimes painfully so. They tell us what we need to hear, not what we want them to say.
In the age of COVID-19 many Mother’s Day celebrations will be virtual, conducted via Skype, FaceTime, Zoom or some other modern communications platform. I have been having virtual Mother’s Day visits with my mom since 1989, the year she passed.
If you can hug your mother today, do so. Hold her just a little bit tighter in this year of social distancing. You couldn’t give her a better gift. Just make sure you have washed behind your ears beforehand. If you don’t, she will notice, of that there is no doubt.
Happy Mother’s Day.
