Next week, March 12-18, is Sunshine Week, which is a national initiative to promote open government. Sunshine Week was launched in 2005 by the American Society of News Editors — now News Leaders Association — and has grown into an enduring initiative to promote open government.
Each year, the Enid News & Eagle promotes Sunshine Week through stories and editorials. We believe it’s important for all citizens to know their rights to government transparency. The Open Records and Open Meetings Act aren’t just for journalists — they’re for everyone.
Anyone can request an open record or attend a government meeting. In fact, I know of two recent situations where local citizens have exercised their rights to request open records and also to challenge a local government’s decision to go into executive session.
There are a few things for citizens to keep in mind when they are either challenging a meeting decision or asking for a public record. The first thing is to study Oklahoma’s Open Meeting and Open Records Acts. These are readily available online.
The Open Meetings Act statutes are available at oklahoma.gov/libraries/law-legislative-reference/library-laws-and-regulations/. Or simply do a Google search for Oklahoma’s Open Meetings and Open Records Act.
You need to be able to cite a particular statute if you are going to challenge a meeting or records request.
When it comes to records, you need to have a good understanding of what is open and what is not. For example, personnel records for government employees are open, but there are limitations. For example, you are entitled to know when an employee was hired and that employee’s employment status. You can even find out what that employee’s salary is. However, most other information about the employee does not fall under the open records act.
Additionally, if you are asking for public records, and the request is lengthy or complicated, it’s best to request the body provide those records within a “reasonable amount of time.” Ten to 15 business days is a reasonable time for more complicated requests that would require some research. That’s a good starting point. Some requests may take longer, and you can hash that out with the government entity you’re dealing with.
You can be charged a reasonable amount for copying records, but that amount cannot be punitive as a way to intimidate you from requesting those records.
Also, many governments have forms to fill out for requests, and sometimes those forms may ask you for a specific reason you are seeking the records. You DO NOT have to give a reason for a request, and they can’t deny you the records if you don’t give a reason. If the records qualify as being open, they are open — no questions asked or necessary.
As far as governments going into executive — or closed — session, if an executive session is on the agenda, that agenda item needs to specifically spell out what qualifies that meeting to be a closed meeting.
For example, executive sessions are permitted only to:
• Discuss employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplinary measures or resignation of a salaried public officer or employee.
• Discussing negotiations concerning employee and representatives of employee groups.
• Discussing the purchase or appraisal of real property.
• Confidential communications between the public body and its attorney concerning a pending investigation, claim, or action if the public body, with the advice of its attorney, determine that disclosure would seriously impair the public body’s ability to process a claim or conduct a pending investigation, litigation or proceeding in the public interest.
There are a few other, more specific reasons a public body can go into executive session; however, those reasons must be spelled out on the agenda. Also, they cannot vote to take any action in a private meeting. They have to come into open meeting and make their vote.
I’m happy to say that most of the experiences I’ve had with local governmental agencies has been very positive with respect to obtaining public records and being in compliance with open meetings. If they misstep, we will call them on it and make a formal challenge if we have to.
The news media in Oklahoma also now has a designated attorney working with us to help with transparency issues. For many years, some government bodies became complacent or non-compliant with the media basically because they felt they could get away with it.
Now, those agencies that are willfully non-compliant are finding themselves in lawsuits brought through the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.
The main message is don’t be intimidated to ask for records from public bodies.
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
