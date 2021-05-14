Anyone interested in government transparency should watch closely to see what happens with a recent lawsuit filed by Oklahoma Watch, a nonprofit news organization that produces in-depth and investigative news stories, which are often published in the Enid News & Eagle.
The news organization filed the lawsuit against Epic Charter Schools this past week for release of emails under the Open Records Act. The documents were first requested back in July for emails to and from Epic co-founder Ben Harris dated Jan. 1, 2019 through July 25, 2020. Email, like traditional written correspondence, is treated as a document under the Open Records Act.
Epic, the state’s largest charter school, responded to Oklahoma Watch’s request saying they would produce the records at an estimated cost to the news organization of $40,691.26 for copying, reviewing and redacting the records.
Epic has been under scrutiny since 2019 and has been the subject of state and federal investigations and inquiries. Oklahoma Watch’s reporting shows that Harris is involved in the school and frequents the school board meetings, including close sessions.
Even when Oklahoma Watch narrowed its request, Epic still insisted on charging almost $5,000 to fulfill the request, including more than $3,000 in “legal review” costs that have no basis in law and are a violation of the Open Records Act.
Of course, that kind of cost is exorbitant and does not meet the standards of the Open Record and Open Meetings law; however, it is a typical tactic journalists have run into time and time again from public bodies who don’t want to comply with an open records request or want to make it difficult to obtain the records.
Under Oklahoma’s Open Records Act, the public is entitled to prompt disclosure or inspection of requested records at little or no cost. The act requires public bodies to make records available for in-person inspection during business hours and can charge no more than 25 cents a page for photocopying. There is no provision for demanding payment for a legal review in response to Open Records Act requests.
This is the first lawsuit filed by the attorney hired by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press (RCFP) as part of the Local Legal Initiative in Oklahoma. It’s the organization’s first test case, so to speak.
Actions like those undertaken by Epic in response to this request are the reason Oklahoma news organizations submitted a grant to the RCFP for legal representation in these matters. News organizations have experienced disruptions in revenue which have made it difficult to pursue open records challenges in court.
With this initiative, journalists can finally hold a public body’s feet to the fire in fulfilling their transparency obligations.
“These records are owned by the public,” said Ted Streuli, executive director of Oklahoma Watch. “The law is clear that the public is entitled to see their own documents. Inventing and inflating fees is merely a tactic to subvert the law and keep the public away from what’s rightfully theirs, from work they’ve already paid for with their taxes.”
As Local Legal Initiative attorney KatieBeth Gardner pointed out, Epic Charter Schools has provided no legitimate basis to withhold the requested records, and the demand of these exorbitant fees is not entitled under the Open Records Act. A ruling in favor of Oklahoma Watch’s lawsuit would send a clear message that public bodies cannot hide records from the public with these tactics.
This message is clearly needed in Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.