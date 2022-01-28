I had the opportunity to sit in for about an hour of the State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council meeting earlier this week, and I can say that Oklahomans should be very proud of the caliber of high school students from across the state that are represented on this committee.
Eight students from our area are part of this advisory committee, and they, along with about 75 other students across the state, took a couple of hours to have a personal audience with State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister about the concerns and challenges they see as high school students in Oklahoma.
Top concerns expressed by students included, mental health resources for students, school counselor availability, more AP class availability — particularly in rural areas, poor internet connection in rural areas, vaping policies and the instability of districts in knowing whether to pursue traditional classes vs. online or off-campus classes as COVID rages on.
Mental health resources and school counselors
Many of the students commented the COVID pandemic has exacerbated anxiety, feelings of self-worth and social acceptance. Some of the suggestions included schools providing diagnostic tests related to mental health and the continued focus on adding school counselors.
Several of the students talked about how the addition of counselors in their schools has been extremely helpful. You’ll recall that in July, the State Department of Education announced some $35 million in grant funding to add counselors. Enid and other area schools have added counselors with that funding.
The student-to-counselor ratio recommended by the American School Counselor Association is 250-to-1. Hofmeister pointed out that many schools had been working under a 400 (or more)-to-1 ration, and the addition of the counselors has taken that average down a bit.
Still, many of the students from rural areas and small schools said they did not receive those additional resources, and are struggling.
AP course availability and test funding
AP (advanced placement) is a program of classes developed to give high school students an introduction to college-level classes and also gain college credit before even graduating high school. AP classes help college-bound students get ahead while still in high school, which offsets more expensive college expenses once a student graduates from high school.
However, in smaller districts, AP classes may not be offered, and some students said they have to take them online.
Different districts offer different opportunities, and students expressed a need for AP courses to be offered at all schools and also for funding to be available to offset the costs of AP tests.
Poor internet connection and resources
Schools have come a long way from when the pandemic started and online learning became somewhat the norm for several months. Some of the rural students said they, at first they didn’t have chromebooks or hotspots, but they do now.
Still, due to lack of broadband in their areas, it’s often difficult to for students to connect. One student said she had to sit outside her school in her car to connect for online classes.
Vaping
This was a surprising topic to me, but it was an issue brought up by a number of students. Most schools have no-vaping policies; however, many students said those policies are either inconsistent or aren’t working.
“Vaping is a new epidemic in high school,” one student said. “We need to hit hard on that.” Discussion centered on how students may not see vaping as risky a smoking or the health issues surrounding it. Students suggested schools provide more resources to educate about the risks of vaping.
Students talked how it’s often easy for kids to “sneak” a vape in class. Another student talked about how some school districts have sensors in classrooms to detect vaping.
The disciplinary tactics also drew discussion. One student said his school overreacted to vaping in the bathrooms by removing all doors from the bathroom stalls.
“It was more of a group punishment,” he said. “When they took the hinges off the bathroom stalls, it made a lot of students uncomfortable.”
Moving forward with more learning options post-COVID
Students talked about the confusion in learning models this year due to the different surges in COVID that have caused some schools to close temporarily or try to revert back to online learning. Some students expressed a desire to “move on” and have schools adopt a hybrid learning model.
“It feels like it’s March 2020 again,” a student from Latta said. “Last year we were able to do all of our learning online or in person or a combination. Unfortunately this year, those options were removed and in-person learning was all we had.”
She expressed an idea that schools need to adopt a permanent hybrid model instead of trying to “go back” to the traditional model. She suggested a model where students are in school so many days a week and virtual the other days of the week.
All the students on the call expressed gratitude for the work of their teachers, administrators and staff for having to deal with all the changes brought about by COVID.
These students also are thinking about how student learning can be improved in the future. They are in the best position to offer great ideas on improving schools. I hope their districts listen to them.
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
