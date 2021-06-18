It’s been several years since I have attended Oklahoma’s Press Association Convention, and I was glad to be able to return as a full participant this past weekend. The OPA conference didn’t happen last year — like so many other traditional gatherings due to the pandemic.
While all businesses took an economic hit due to COVID and shutdowns and restrictions, the newspaper industry felt a real punch to the gut. Prior to 2020, the newspaper industry already had been financially impacted from changing news habits, advertising shifts and other factors. The drop in advertising revenue due to COVID shutdowns and restrictions only exacerbated an already pressure-filled financial situation.
Yet, even as newspapers across the state endured severe cutbacks, the conference reminded me how Oklahoma newspapers stepped up in creative ways to help their fellow businesses also facing financial crisis due to the pandemic. They also served their readers by suspending pay walls for COVID-related stories, and they found ways to continue to serve their communities through annual events.
The Cushing Citizen saw what was happening to the restaurant industry in their small community. They published a Restaurant Rescue tab that included very reasonably priced advertisements (and sometimes sponsored advertisements) for restaurants, and included full menus in their special section. They also embedded clickable menus on their web site so readers could find the menus there. This certainly helped their local restaurants as many of their customers shifted to delivery and curbside pickup.
The Sequoyah County Times created a project to help their local animal shelters. They had a pet contest where readers submitted their nominations online and voting also was done online. They sold advertising on the calendar and split the proceeds among the animal shelters in their readership area.
The Lawton Constitution revised a tired “Shop Local” program during the holiday season by adding advertiser benefits and finding more creative ways to promote local businesses during a stressful Christmas season.
The Sequoyah County Times also found themselves in a pickle last year trying to figure out how to conduct their annual Retirement Fair. The Retirement Fair is an in-person activity their community looks forward to every year, but with COVID restrictions, they knew they would have to come up with something different. So, they made it a drive-through event. They created swag bags with all the information from the vendors they would typically have at their live event.
Here in Enid, we found ourselves in a similar situation with our annual Candy Cane Cash event. Candy Cane Cash creates a significant amount of economic activity for our community during the holidays — something that was more important than ever during the pandemic. Through some creative planning, the 2020 event had more merchant support than ever before, and we also were able to hold the drawing event virtually.
It’s important to remember that every ticket in that Candy Cane Cash drawing hopper represents $10 spent locally in the community. Last year’s hopper had around 500,000 tickets, which amounts to $5 million in local sales during the Christmas season.
These are just a few of the good stories about community leadership and impact of local newspapers I heard last weekend.
While the media takes a lot of criticism for a number of reasons, community newspapers continue to be very important to their local communities. I was proud to hear the stories from fellow publishers and editors about the way they were able to change direction during some very trying financial times. Whether a community newspaper is corporate owned or locally owned, ALL these newspapers employ local people who have a vested interest in seeing their communities thrive and survive.
Oklahoma newspapers, as well as other businesses, are emerging in 2021 from the pandemic crisis. We’ve learned some valuable lessons about sustainability and resilience. 2020 changed us all. Our newspapers continued to provide value to the community, and it’s nice that many of our readers understand and appreciate that.
Allen is publisher/editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
