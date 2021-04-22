“Transparency” is a word we in journalism use frequently, particularly when it comes to government entities, educational entities or law enforcement. We gripe a lot about the lack of transparency. However, it’s just as important to give praise when someone does it right.
I’m struck by the transparency Northern Oklahoma College is displaying with its current presidential candidate search. The NOC Regents have selected three finalists for the job, named them and are providing appearances by them in open meetings where campus stakeholders and the community have an opportunity to meet them and ask them questions. The search is being undertaken to replace longtime NOC President Cheryl Evans, who was well-known in the higher-ed community even before she was selected to run NOC.
The college has branches in Enid, Tonkawa and Stillwater, and serves about 2,700 students among those three campuses. NOC is very important to Enid, and it’s an important higher education resource we greatly value in northwest Oklahoma.
Unfortunately, it’s become somewhat rare for colleges and universities to conduct the types of presidential search where finalists are identified and then introduced to the public. When many universities and colleges start the hiring process for a new president, they often keep the names of the candidates secret until the very end. They contend that keeping the search confidential protects currents jobs of candidates, which will make qualified candidates more likely to apply.
Research done by the Brechner Center for Freedom of Information has found that excuse doesn’t typically hold water. They looked at publicly available sources (news reports and university websites) to examine the most recent hiring process at every public university in the United States that has 10,000 or more students Their survey found that those who participated in open searches did not suffer negative impacts or retribution from their current employers. In fact, many of them found executive positions either at their current university or elsewhere.
Closed presidential searches typically rile the faculty, and rightly so. The faculty and staff of universities have the most at stake in who is running that institution. The second biggest stakeholders are the students themselves. Those stakeholders definitely need to have input on the search for a new administrator, particularly since, a presidential search doesn’t come along very often. Dr. Evans has been NOC president for 10 years.
Contrast what NOC is doing with the presidential search at the University of Oklahoma. OU did two presidential searches within a year and a half, both under the cloak of darkness. Their first selection was not a very good one, and that president lasted only a year. Their second search was basically anointing another OU administrator as interim, then to the permanent position.
OSU was a slightly more open process, with about 38 members of a committee, including faculty, staff, students and alumni; however, no final candidates were named or held meetings with the public. Dr. Kayse Shrum was selected for the position.
We like the way NOC is handling their search, and we think conducting a presidential search this way has the best potential for successful leadership transition, which is vital to maintaining momentum at any higher-ed institution. Large institutions need to adopt a more open process.
Louisiana State University has recently announced and identified eight candidates for the presidency. That’s a good start.
Maybe, just maybe this transparency thing will catch on at other higher education institutions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.