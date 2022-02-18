Settle down in your easy chairs and get close to the fire while I tell you a story about a time when nearly every home received a daily newspaper — and how that connection helped bond a community together.
It was a quieter, gentler time. It was a time when television sets were smaller and bulkier and when there were only three or four stations to tune in to. Many of the newspapers of that time were both morning and afternoon newspapers delivered by kids on bicycles. Being a newspaper carrier was how many a young person learned about business — accounting, responsibility, reliability. Walt Disney started out as a newspaper carrier.
It was not unusual to see business people walking down the street carrying their newspaper. Newspapers were found in business offices, waiting rooms, etc.
If you were a business or community leader in town, you definitely had a newspaper subscription at your home and your office. And, if you owned a business in town you advertised regularly in the newspaper.
While many long for those golden days for various reasons, wishes and dreams are a lot different than reality in 2022. In 1984, the nation’s newspapers reached a peak circulation of 63 million subscribers. In 2020, as the pandemic delivered a critical gut-punch to the whole economy, national circulation was around 24 million.
Despite the major disruptions in media that have taken place over the last two decades, community newspapers remain an essential local information lifeline and are more relevant than ever with print and digital information and marketing options. And if you see yourself as a business or community leader or influencer, reading and subscribing to the daily community newspaper is one of the best ways to contribute to the vibrancy of the community.
Why, you may ask?
- Supporting local means supporting your local newspaper. If you are active in business or civic groups, you are working hard for local efforts. You support local businesses and local causes. Supporting those who provide local journalism is just as crucial to community development.
- Newspapers provide essential information in times of crisis. Enid News & Eagle’s coverage gave local readers the information and answers they needed during the first critical year of the pandemic. And, that level of commitment has continued with the most relevant information as we continue to navigate through the pandemic.
- Local information produced by local journalists is the most credible information available. The Enid New & Eagle has been around for more than 125 years. That legacy alone lends credibility to stories and advertisements published in the newspaper and its digital alternative.
- How can you be a problem solver for your community if you don’t know what’s going on in your community? Reading the local newspaper and even participating by letting the local newspaper know about issues or items that need to be covered helps the entire community.
The great thing about the Enid News & Eagle is that you can receive it in any form you like — print or digital or both! Digital-only subscriptions are lower than $20 per month, and you have access to local news anytime, anywhere. Print subscriptions start lower than $25 per month and include all the digital options.
If you purchase a coffee or soft drink every business day, you’re spending about $68 a month, so subscribing to the Enid News & Eagle is a very reasonable investment.
If you’re a believer in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma and want to see the area grow and prosper, you should be subscribing to the daily newspaper, supporting its local journalists and its advertisers. Reader support helps the Enid News & Eagle continue to be the important community partner it is now.
Thank you for supporting local journalism.
Allen is editor and publisher of the Enid News & Eagle.
