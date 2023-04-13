You never know when an interesting opportunity will presents itself, and it’s always exciting when that opportunity results in something that can be entertaining and informative for the community.
Such was the case last fall when my husband and I met several friends for a late dinner, and we got to talking about some of the interesting things that happened in Enid back in the ’70s and ’80s. You might even call it gossip, but I became fascinated at some of the stories I was hearing about headline-grabbing incidents involving influential local people that took place during those times.
I was in high school and college elsewhere during those times — I am not a native Enidite, but it got me to thinking about the trend today of true crime podcasts. Frank Baker — who was at the gathering — and I started talking about how interesting it would be to take a behind-the-scenes look back at some particularly notorious crimes that occurred here in the past.
Fast forward to a December gathering when my husband and I and Baker attended a birthday gathering for Curtis Tucker (Enid Buzz). We again started talking about the possibility of working together on such an endeavor, and Tucker — who had just started his own Enid-centric podcast — jumped on board and said “let’s try it.”
We’re not breaking new ground here, but we are joining a trend that has increased over the last 5-10 years. In fact, according to some online research, true crime podcasts, television and streaming series are extremely popular and the genre continues to grow. A 2022 poll declared that half of Americans enjoy consuming content from this genre and even 13% go as far as to say it’s their favorite.
We recorded our first attempt in March, and the video podcast is now posted on Enid Buzz and Enidnews.com. It’s a murder case from 1984, and also includes some interesting perspectives on local attorney Stephen Jones’ career as a defense attorney in one of Enid’s most high-profile cases.
As Mr. Jones so eloquently states in the interview, this case was a “circulation driver” for the Enid News & Eagle because of the people involved and the fascinating facts of the case. In the heyday of newspapers, these high-profile criminal cases were of big interest to the local community, and everyone was talking about them. The local radio station also heavily covered the case with its own professional news reporter. In many of these cases, Oklahoma City media also would send reporters to cover the case.
Today, such a case would receive coverage from local media — now pretty much just the newspaper — but such a case would also be highly discussed on social media. Big city media may or may not take an interest.
In looking back at these cases, we will explore the atmosphere and environment of the time, including media and community interest. You could call it kind of a time capsule of Enid during those times.
We also hope to be partnering together on other video podcast ventures to discuss some of the important and newsworthy current events taking place in our community. This is a new type of venture for all of us involved, and we don’t know for sure where it will take us.
However, I’m grateful for the opportunity to try something new for our readers and viewers.
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
